Washington records
UPDATED: Tue., April 6, 2021
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Anthony J. Bellotti and Teri A. Simpson, both of Spokane.
Kevin L. Carpenter and Abi L. Carpenter, both of Spokane.
Cody D. Crossley and Delaney R. Griffith-Johnson, both of Spokane.
Fernando S. Fernandez and Alyssa B. Lindor, both of Spokane.
Martin Martinez-Negrete and Giselle M. Gudion, both of Spokane.
Michael R. Bullock and Ariel A. Garcia, both of Spokane Valley.
Nicholas P. Walsh and Erica F. Pollard, both of Cheney.
Michael J. Buffan and Danelle R. Pearson, both of Airway Heights.
Cameron T. Fryman and Nikki C. Roemer, both of Spokane.
Richard A. Williams and Patricia A. Rose, both of Spokane Valley.
William W. Wilson and Mary K. Grassi, both of Chattaroy.
Nathan L. Barnes and Mercedes A. Johnson, both of Cheney.
Jordan S. Sage, of Colbert and Annelise M. O’Bleness, of Spokane.
Jacob M. Parman and Kaitlyn L. Wright, both of Spokane Valley.
Kyle A. Hall and Kaitlyn N. Cross, both of Spokane.
Aaron Aaron and Kettina Robert, both of Spokane.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Diamond Property 1 LLC v. Carol Morales, restitution of premises.
Goldman Sachs Bank USA v. Kay Murphy, money claimed owed.
Goldman Sachs Bank USA v. Michelle Maitrejean, money claimed owed.
Beth A. Jones v. Andrew M. Debowes, et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.
Walla Walla Land Development Partners LLC v. Elda WA CP LLC, complaint for declaratory judgment and other causes of action.
Inland Restoration Inc. v. John E. Bentley, et al., money claimed owed.
Elizabeth Green, et al., v. Craig Landron, et al., verified complaint.
Mandi Loken v. Carpenters Building Association of Spokane, Pacific Northwest Regional Council of Carpenters, ABC Building Maintenance Company, DEF Service Contractor Company and Chris Lambert, complaint.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Pell, Victoria L. and Randolph J.
Wright, Jeffrey R. and Kayla E.
Lenocker, Ciecle R. and Tracy L.
Lankford, Caitlin M. and Cory A.
West, Glenn E. and Witham, Laura L.
McCarthy, Brett A. and Wanda S.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Timothy B. Fennessy
Kevin Giles, 60; 12 months and one day in prison, after pleading guilty to delivery of a controlled substance.
Rachel L. Tomsha, also known as Rachel L. Dunham, 41; one day in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree reckless burning-domestic violence and second-degree malicious mischief-domestic violence.
Dillon W. Adcox, 28; 243 days in jail with credit given for 243 days served, after pleading guilty to two counts of money laundering.
Dean H. Meginniss, 63; 12 months in jail, after pleading guilty to indecent exposure.
Judge Maryann C. Moreno
Donavan L. Gibson, 38; $598,879.30 restitution, 343 months in prison, 36 months probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree murder and first-degree assault-domestic violence.
Judge Michael P. Price
Dakota K. Dunkle, 22; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.
Jason L. Souder, 41; nine months in jail with credit given for 200 days served, after pleading guilty to attempted first-degree theft and obstructing a law enforcement officer.
Richard C. Esquivel, 60; six days in jail with credit given for six days served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault-domestic violence.
Steven E. Prestwood, 34; 14 months in prison, 36 months probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree possess depictions of minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
Martin E. Dykeman, 41; $2,000 restitution, nine months in jail, after pleading guilty to false statement/alternations/forgerys-certificate of title.
Brian N. Harvey, 35; 29 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree malicious mischief.
Judge Julie M. McKay
Allie J. Alderson, 22; 60 days in jail with credit given for 60 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission and attempt to elude a police vehicle.
Judge Annette S. Plese
Alfonso L. Razo, 46; 12 months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of criminal mischief.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Patti M. Walker
Anthony J. Lyles, 24; $500 fine, six months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.
Omari Karorero, 36; $750 fine, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Kristin S. Kauffman, 52, $750 fine, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Judge Donna Wilson
Toby S. Vasquez, 42; $150 restitution, $15 fine, 27 days in jail with credit given for 27 days served, no-contact/protection order violation.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.