From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Anthony J. Bellotti and Teri A. Simpson, both of Spokane.

Kevin L. Carpenter and Abi L. Carpenter, both of Spokane.

Cody D. Crossley and Delaney R. Griffith-Johnson, both of Spokane.

Fernando S. Fernandez and Alyssa B. Lindor, both of Spokane.

Martin Martinez-Negrete and Giselle M. Gudion, both of Spokane.

Michael R. Bullock and Ariel A. Garcia, both of Spokane Valley.

Nicholas P. Walsh and Erica F. Pollard, both of Cheney.

Michael J. Buffan and Danelle R. Pearson, both of Airway Heights.

Cameron T. Fryman and Nikki C. Roemer, both of Spokane.

Richard A. Williams and Patricia A. Rose, both of Spokane Valley.

William W. Wilson and Mary K. Grassi, both of Chattaroy.

Nathan L. Barnes and Mercedes A. Johnson, both of Cheney.

Jordan S. Sage, of Colbert and Annelise M. O’Bleness, of Spokane.

Jacob M. Parman and Kaitlyn L. Wright, both of Spokane Valley.

Kyle A. Hall and Kaitlyn N. Cross, both of Spokane.

Aaron Aaron and Kettina Robert, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Diamond Property 1 LLC v. Carol Morales, restitution of premises.

Goldman Sachs Bank USA v. Kay Murphy, money claimed owed.

Goldman Sachs Bank USA v. Michelle Maitrejean, money claimed owed.

Beth A. Jones v. Andrew M. Debowes, et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Walla Walla Land Development Partners LLC v. Elda WA CP LLC, complaint for declaratory judgment and other causes of action.

Inland Restoration Inc. v. John E. Bentley, et al., money claimed owed.

Elizabeth Green, et al., v. Craig Landron, et al., verified complaint.

Mandi Loken v. Carpenters Building Association of Spokane, Pacific Northwest Regional Council of Carpenters, ABC Building Maintenance Company, DEF Service Contractor Company and Chris Lambert, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Pell, Victoria L. and Randolph J.

Wright, Jeffrey R. and Kayla E.

Lenocker, Ciecle R. and Tracy L.

Lankford, Caitlin M. and Cory A.

West, Glenn E. and Witham, Laura L.

McCarthy, Brett A. and Wanda S.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Kevin Giles, 60; 12 months and one day in prison, after pleading guilty to delivery of a controlled substance.

Rachel L. Tomsha, also known as Rachel L. Dunham, 41; one day in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree reckless burning-domestic violence and second-degree malicious mischief-domestic violence.

Dillon W. Adcox, 28; 243 days in jail with credit given for 243 days served, after pleading guilty to two counts of money laundering.

Dean H. Meginniss, 63; 12 months in jail, after pleading guilty to indecent exposure.

Judge Maryann C. Moreno

Donavan L. Gibson, 38; $598,879.30 restitution, 343 months in prison, 36 months probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree murder and first-degree assault-domestic violence.

Judge Michael P. Price

Dakota K. Dunkle, 22; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Jason L. Souder, 41; nine months in jail with credit given for 200 days served, after pleading guilty to attempted first-degree theft and obstructing a law enforcement officer.

Richard C. Esquivel, 60; six days in jail with credit given for six days served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault-domestic violence.

Steven E. Prestwood, 34; 14 months in prison, 36 months probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree possess depictions of minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Martin E. Dykeman, 41; $2,000 restitution, nine months in jail, after pleading guilty to false statement/alternations/forgerys-certificate of title.

Brian N. Harvey, 35; 29 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Allie J. Alderson, 22; 60 days in jail with credit given for 60 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission and attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Alfonso L. Razo, 46; 12 months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of criminal mischief.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Patti M. Walker

Anthony J. Lyles, 24; $500 fine, six months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Omari Karorero, 36; $750 fine, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Kristin S. Kauffman, 52, $750 fine, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Donna Wilson

Toby S. Vasquez, 42; $150 restitution, $15 fine, 27 days in jail with credit given for 27 days served, no-contact/protection order violation.