Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Mark S. Barrett and Ashley N. Taylor, both of Spokane.

Treshawn D. Robinson and Esmeralda Sanchez, both of Spokane.

John S. Ahrens and Shannon L. Dunn, both of Spokane.

Derek C. Pike and Kaleena N. Drew, both of Nine Mile Falls.

Joshua A. Oracion and Amy M. Davis, both of Spokane.

Dennis A. Fisher and Emily N. Lewis, both of Spokane.

Michael R. Ruth and Lisa R. Olsen, both of Spokane.

David J. Turner and Stacy L. Rivas, both of Spokane.

Andres D. Hernandez, of Fairview Heights, Illinois, and Gabriela V. Savin Bergen, of Belleville, Illinois.

Robert L. Gregory and April L. Witt, both of Airway Heights.

Matthew D. Anderson and Sara M. Lennon, both of Spokane.

Jalen R. Burnette and Emma P. Wright, both of Colbert.

Justin M. Justice and Araseli Araiza, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Earl Roethle v. Savannah P&M Enterprises LLC, et al., restitution of premises.

Lisa Dittmar v. Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance Co., complaint for damages.

Guideone Mutual Insurance Co. v. Broad Ocean Technologies LLC, et al., property damages.

Alan Henning, et al., v. Ramiro Duran, et al., restitution of premises.

Alan Henning, et al., v. Joy Ferguson, restitution of premises.

Alan Henning, et al., v. Matt Gregory, restitution of premises.

US Bank National Association v. Tammy L. Payne, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Shaunett L. Kirwin, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Maksim S. Kuropatkin, money claimed owed.

Chelanne Brown v. William P. Graham, et al., seeking quiet title.

JMTDH LLC, et al., v. City of Spokane Valley, seeking quiet title.

Trevor Travers, et al., v. Malton B. Youngblood, et al., complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Elliott, Jennifer and Thomas

Richardson, Matthew D. and Traci A.

Palomino, David V. and Donna M.

Widick, Traci D. and Troy W.

Kalin, Christopher G. and Chanel L.

McMahon, Aaron P. and Jeannie M.

Huston, Victoria D. and Vernon S.

Calhoon, Danielle E. and Paul E.

Roberts, Emilee S. and Kelemete, Jeremiah R.

Anderson, Natasha and Entwistle, Dustin

Legal separations granted

Turman, Joseph B. and Brenda J.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Annette S. Plese

Joseph N. Shorts, 46; 12 months in jail, with credit for time served to be determined, after pleading guilty to residential burglary-domestic violence and fourth-degree assault-domestic violence.

Judge Michael P. Price

Kaylee P. Dyer, 25; $890 restitution, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of four counts of third-degree possession of stolen property.

Rachell M. Brown, also known as Rachelle M. Brown, 33; 24 months probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Ryan L. Patterson, 40; $15 fine, 12 months in jail, 25 months in a prison-based alternative, 25 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief, violation of order, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Larry J. Ordway, 28; 25 months in a prison-based alternative, 25 months probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of possession of a stolen motor vehicle and two counts of second-degree theft.

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Christopher B. Schwanke, 51; 171 days in jail with credit given for 171 days served, 24 months in a residential chemical dependency treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to second-degree malicious mischief and second-degree vehicle prowling.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Shane R. Hopkins, 40; 34 months in prison, after being found guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle and second-degree trespass.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Katelynn B. Poe, 28; $750 fine, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Donna Wilson

Stevie L. Hanson, 27; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, fourth-degree assault.

Shawna M. Scafide, 42, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, no-contact/protection order violation.