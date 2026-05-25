Motorcyclist injured in hit-and-run crash north of Deer Park

From staff reports

A Ford, Washington, man was injured Sunday afternoon after his motorcycle was struck in a hit-and-run collision a mile north of Deer Park, according to a Washington State Patrol news memo.

About 3:45 p.m. Sunday, John B. Scovel, 53, the driver of the motorcycle, was making a left turn onto West Bridges Road from North Sherman Road when the driver of a 2003 silver Subaru Impreza attempted to overtake Scovel at “a high rate of speed,” the memo states.

The Impreza struck Scovel on the left-hand side, causing the motorcycle to “come to rest in the middle of the intersection”; the driver of the Impreza fled the scene, according to WSP.

Scovel was transported via life flight to Sacred Heart hospital in Spokane for his injuries.