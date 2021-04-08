North Spokane duplex fire displaces residents, kills cat

A duplex fire in north Spokane Wednesday night caused significant damage to not only the building but nearby cars, displaced the residents and left a cat dead.

The Spokane Fire Department responded to the area of East Princeton Avenue and North Division Street after reports of a house fire at about 7:40 p.m.

As firefighters drove toward the scene they reported copious amounts of black smoke coming from the area, the fire department said in a news release.

A residential duplex had heavy fire climbing its exterior and moving inside the building, according to the fire department.

Several vehicles parked along the side of the building were also in flames.

It took 29 firefighters 10 minutes to control the fire and search the building. The three women who lived in the building were able to escape safely but a cat was found dead in the home’s basement.

The duplex sustained heavy fire damage to the exterior and interior of one unit and significant smoke damage throughout, the fire department said. Four vehicles outside also sustained significant damage.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire but preliminary information indicates it was accidental due to improperly disposed smoking materials.