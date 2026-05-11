St. John teacher accused of having sex with student

A first-grade teacher at St. John Elementary School in Whitman County has admitted to having sex with a 16-year-old student attending the neighboring high school, according to court documents.

Mackenzie Naught, 25, was arrested Sunday at her St. John home on suspicion of first-degree sexual misconduct of a minor, a felony, for the alleged crime that happened a week prior.

“At this time, St. John School District is aware of allegations involving a district employee that are currently being reviewed by law enforcement,” St. John School District Superintendent Tina Strong wrote in a statement. “The employee has been placed on leave and will not be on campus during this process. The District is cooperating fully with the appropriate authorities and will also be conducting its own investigation into the allegations.”

Naught’s husband reported late Saturday night that his wife admitted to him that she had sex with the teen and the husband had screenshots to prove it, court records show. The husband told deputies he knew the teen for years and is friends with his family.

The defendant has been teaching at St. John Elementary since September and the teen is a junior at the St. John-Endicott High School, according to court documents.

The husband told deputies the teen admitted to the encounter in a voice call and over Snapchat, a messaging app where users can also send photos. He said he has the teen on Snapchat because he knows him well and is the assistant track coach at the school.

The husband reported his wife of four years told him she had sex with the teen once.

Naught initially denied to deputies that she had sex with the teen.

Meanwhile, the teen and his mother met with deputies Sunday night at the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office.

The teen told deputies he was using Snapchat on May 3 to message the couple. He said the husband went to sleep and he continued talking to Naught, according to court records.

The student said the defendant was “being flirty” and that she tried to persuade him to meet her, but he felt weird about it. He finally decided to meet her.

He picked her up at about 2:15 a.m. in his truck down the street from her house. She asked him where the “little spot” was they could go, he told deputies. He said he hangs out at Harwood Hill, which is just outside of St. John off Pine City-Malden Road. He said he drove them to the hill and they talked for a while.

Then, she suddenly kissed him. He said she started to “get handsy” and they had sex inside his truck and in the bed of the truck. He then dropped her off at about 4 a.m. near her house.

Naught confirmed the teen’s story. She said she knows the teen from community events and they hung out in groups before. She said she knew he is 16, but he is “like one of their friends,” according to court documents.

She apologized and said she knew it was wrong. She had asked the teen not to tell anyone.

Naught made her first appearance Monday in Whitman County Superior Court. She remained in jail Monday afternoon in lieu of a $10,000 bond.

The case marks the third time in recent months that area teachers have been suspected of having inappropriate relationships with students.

A 29-year-old Sprague High School teacher, Madeline Gregory, also known as Madeline Scoon, admitted to having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old student. She was arrested in March and is scheduled for trial in June.

A 33-year-old Spokane special education teacher, Mahayla K. Benavides, is accused of raping and molesting her 10-year-old student over months in at least one of the school’s classrooms. Investigators arrested Benavides of Stevens Elementary School in March. She is set for trial in July.

Strong wrote that the district will not provide additional details at this time because of the ongoing investigations, student privacy and legal considerations.

“Our priority continues to be the safety, well-being, and support of our students and school community,” Strong wrote. “We understand situations like this can create concern, questions, and emotions throughout a small community, and we ask that everyone approach this matter with care and respect while the appropriate process unfolds. We also expect staff to continue maintaining the highest level of professionalism during this time.”