Things to do in Spokane: April 9-16

Bloomsday Worldwide 2021: Registration Now Open – In this virtual race, participants complete their own 7.46-mile trek on any course, trail or path they choose at any location. The race can be completed any time between April 30 and May 9. Report results online by May 9 to receive a finisher shirt. “Bloomsdog” registration is available for participants completing the race with their dog(s). Register online at bloomsdayrun.org. $24.49 through Saturday, includes race bib; $35.49 through May 9.

Riverfront Park: Spring Scramble – Look for Spring Scramble signs and displays at various locations through downtown Spokane and Riverfront Park through Saturday, then unscramble the words to complete the crossword puzzle. Show your completed worksheet at Whiz Kids in River Park Square or at Sky Ribbon Café in Riverfront Park to claim a goody bag. Visit downtownspokane.org/event/spring-scramble for a printable worksheet. Riverfront Park, 507 N. Howard St. Free. (509) 625-6601.

Spokane County Library Virtual Trivia: “’90s TV Nostalgia, TGIF & Nickelodeon” – For adults. Share your knowledge answering questions about ABC’s TGIF comedy lineup, including “Full House,” “Boy Meets World” and “Family Matters” and Nickelodeon TV shows like “Hey, Arnold!” “Are You Afraid of the Dark?” “Rugrats” and “Legends of the Hidden Temple.” Baggy jeans, jelly shoes or combat boots and butterfly hairclips are encouraged but not required. Register at scld.org. Friday, 7-8 p.m. Free.

Historic Flight Foundation Presentation: “The Aircraft Builders – Beechcraft” – Aerospace engineer and historian David Lednicer discusses the story of Beechcraft. Friday, 7-8 p.m. Historic Flight Foundation, 5829 E. Rutter Ave. $12 general admission; free members. (509) 535-6000.

Virtual Wine Class – A weekly wine class hosted by Rocket Market’s Kevin Murphy. Four to five bottles of wine are provided with each week’s class for tasting from home, available for pickup at 2 p.m. on the day of the class. Each week features a new theme to discuss, and wine, beer or cider makers or other experts are often in attendance as guest speakers. Visit rocketmarket.com to register and receive a Zoom link via email. Friday, 7 p.m. $60.

Gonzaga Virtual Student Choreography Concert – Students enrolled in the student choreography course learn the skills and techniques needed to develop their own choreography and then put it into practice. Visit gonzaga.edu/news-events/events for the link to the livestream. Friday, 7:30-9 p.m.

Nspire Wedding Show – Wedding vendor show with complimentary mimosas and hors d’oeuvres. Masks required. Tickets available online at nspirewedding.com or at the door. Saturday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Casino, 37914 S. Nukwalqw St., Worley. $10. (208) 930-0114.

Historic Flight Foundation Presentation: “The Aircraft Builders – Beechcraft” – Aerospace engineer and historian David Lednicer discusses the story of Beechcraft. Saturday, Noon-1 p.m. Historic Flight Foundation, 5829 E. Rutter Ave. $12 general admission; free members. (509) 535-6000.

Instant Pot Class With Chef Michelle – Learn to make honey mustard shredded chicken over a delicious springtime salad and sweet potatoes using an Instant Pot. Call to register. Saturday, 1-3 p.m. 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.

Caribbean Cuisine Cooking Class – A hands-on informative cooking class focusing on popular Caribbean foods. Class reservations are for two people. Saturday, 5 p.m. Wanderlust Delicato, 421 W. Main Ave. $150. (509) 822-7087.

Nectar Bottomless(ish) Mimosa Brunch Series – A seven-week series of bottomless(ish) mimosas with a variety of fixings and a brunch buffet. Visit nectarcateringandevents.com to register. Sunday. Nectar Tasting Room, 120 N. Stevens St. $24.99; $15 extra charge on Mother’s Day. (509) 869-1572.

Medical Lake Lions Club’s Only Fools Run at Midnight 5K Race – Participate virtually or live. Virtual runners can run and post times any time through Sunday. The live race is Sunday, with the rolling stagger starts beginning at 11:30 p.m. Participants will run the streets of Medical Lake. Visit facebook.com/medicallakelionsclub for registration information and race updates. 200 E. Barker St., Medical Lake. $10.

Wine Class – The Heart of What Awl? – Such a curious name our town boasts. Dive into its abstract meaning with wine. Call to register and check availability. Sunday, 2-3:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $15. (208) 277-4116.

Cooking Class: Eating Clean Caribbean Style With Chef Colomba – Featuring coconut-crusted chicken with pineapple salsa and smoky tamarind sauce with Cuban garlic rice topped with Caribbean black bean salad and pikliz and plantain chips. Call to register. Tuesday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.

Spring Market at the Pavilion – An outdoor farmers market at Rivefront Park. Visit my.spokanecity.org/riverfrontspokane/calendar for an updated list of vendors. Wednesdays through May 12, 3-7 p.m. Riverfront Park Pavilion, 507 N. Howard St. Free. (509) 625-6600.

Commellini Estate at the Riverfront Park Spring Market – Offering fresh, homemade Italian meals and sauces. Wednesdays through May 12. Wednesday, 3-7 p.m. Riverfront Park, 507 N. Howard St. (509) 625-6601.

SCC Hagan Center Virtual Diversity Series – Former University of Washington teacher, Carlos Gil discusses Mexican immigration by spotlighting his own family’s experience. Watch at scc.spokane.edu/live. Wednesday, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Free. (509) 533-8883.

Country Dance Lessons – Lessons every Thursday, 7:45-9:45 p.m. Razzle’s Bar and Grill, 10325 N. Government Way, Hayden. Free. (208) 635-5872.

WSU Access Center’s Fitness for All Webinar: “Paralympic Contributions to Adaptive Sport” – Hosted by the Access Center and the Disabled Students and Allies Club. Presented by Paralympic athletes Danelle Umstead and Matt Stutzman. A discussion of the the contributions of Paralympic athletes to adaptive sport, as well as their own adaptive fitness journeys, followed by a 30-minute Q&A. Open to all WSU students, faculty, staff, alumni, Moscow and Pullman community members and advocates. Visit accesscenter.wsu.edu/awareness-events/paralympic-contributions-panel to register. Thursday, Noon-1:30 p.m.

Drive-in Movie Nights at the HUB – The classic family film “E.T” directed by Steven Spielberg. Rated PG. 115 minutes. Purchase tickets at hub.configio.com/pd/1357/2021. April 16, 8-10 p.m. HUB Sports Center, 19619 E. Cataldo Ave., Liberty Lake. $20 vehicle. (509) 927-0602.

