By From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Christian H. X. Moats, of Hayden, and Marissa M. Angle, of Greenacres.

Tyler J. Gamboa and Jai’lysa M. Hoskins, both of Spokane.

Francisco F. Chavez and Claudia I. Marquez Panchano, both of Ephrata, Washington.

Alexander E. Schatz and Christine C. Shollenberger, both of Spokane Valley.

Brandon E. Jarvis and Richelle C. Faulkner, both of Spokane Valley.

Alexander R. Norris and Victoria A. Harned, both of Spokane Valley.

Benjamin J. Carrasco and Karissa M. Leal, both of Spokane.

Dennis J. Sinclair and Amber J. Curran, both of Mead.

Ronald E. Daniel and Karis L. Flummer, both of Spokane.

Brian J. Beyers and Vanessa N. Molina, both of Spokane.

Kyle S. Miller, of Jacksonville, North Carolina, and Ellie M. Anderson, of Spokane.

Khanh N. Pham and Loan T. Dao, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Aaron L. Bell v. City of Spokane, et al., complaint.

Community Loan Servicing LLC v. Galen Grooms, et al., seeking quiet title.

Robert Goodall v. Mitchel Blakely, restitution of premises.

Channa Olson v. Sydney Rypien, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Terrell B. Merrel, et al., v. Kenneth Morden, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Erfurth, John H. and Marvin, Kelli J.

Valdez, Tonya T. and Zachary P.

Flythe, Gary F. W. and Shaver, Victoria E.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Christopher B. Schwanke, 51; 161 days in jail with credit given for 161 days served, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Judge Michael P. Price

Zachary G. Cady, 37; restitution to be determined, 60 days partial confinement with credit for time served to be determined, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to vehicular assault.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Richard A. Sala, 31; 53 days in jail, after pleading guilty to indecent exposure with sexual motivation.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Commissioner Eric J. Dooyema

Fernando Cordova-Perea, 26; $30 fine, 67 days in jail with credit given for 67 days served, 24 months probation, two counts of no-contact/protection order violation.

Troy M. Leblanc, 21; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, 24 months probation, two counts of harassment.

Mason Q. Nestor, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, fourth-degree assault.

Laice L. Peterson, 53; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 24 months probation, third-degree theft and first-degree criminal trespass.

Lukas M. Regan, 29; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, two counts of fourth-degree assault.

Christopher J. Sanchez, 45; 61 days in jail with credit given for six days served, 24 months probation, fourth-degree assault.

Jeremiah A. Spaude, 28; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, fourth-degree assault.

Tyren A. Vollenberg, 23; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 24 months probation, harassment.

Judge Debra R. Hayes

Victoria E. Behmer, 27; 10 days in jail with credit given for 10 days served, third-degree theft.

Charles P. Fisher, 78, one day in jail converted to 15 days electronic home monitoring, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Kayla M. Cummings, 29; $1,245.50 fine, two days in jail, 18 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Kelly M. Bereiter, 38; $1,245.50 fine, two days in jail, 24 months probation, physical control.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Casey J. Wildschut, 36; $750 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.