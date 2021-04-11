On the air
Sun., April 11, 2021
Monday’s TV highlights
Baseball, MLB
11 a.m.: Boston at Minnesota ……………………………………………………………. MLB
Noon: Seattle at Baltimore ……………………………………………………………… Root
4:30 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee ………………………………………….. FS1
6:30 p.m.: Cincinnati at San Francisco ………………………………………….. MLB
Basketball, NBA
4:45 p.m.: Philadelphia at Dallas ………………………………………………….. ESPN
7:05 p.m.: Denver at Golden State ………………………………………………. ESPN
Golf, college
4 p.m.: Western Intercollegiate ……………………………………………………. GOLF
Soccer, men’s
9:55 a.m.: Premier League: Southampton at WBA …….. NBC Sports
12:10 p.m.: Premier League: Everton at BHA …………………. NBC Sports
Monday’s radio highlights
Sports talk
7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant …………………………………………………………. 700-AM
Baseball, MLB
Noon: Seattle at Baltimore ……………………………………………………….. 700-AM
