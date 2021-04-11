The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports

On the air

Monday’s TV highlights

Baseball, MLB

11 a.m.: Boston at Minnesota ……………………………………………………………. MLB

Noon: Seattle at Baltimore ……………………………………………………………… Root

4:30 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee ………………………………………….. FS1

6:30 p.m.: Cincinnati at San Francisco ………………………………………….. MLB

Basketball, NBA

4:45 p.m.: Philadelphia at Dallas ………………………………………………….. ESPN

7:05 p.m.: Denver at Golden State ………………………………………………. ESPN

Golf, college

4 p.m.: Western Intercollegiate ……………………………………………………. GOLF

Soccer, men’s

9:55 a.m.: Premier League: Southampton at WBA …….. NBC Sports

12:10 p.m.: Premier League: Everton at BHA …………………. NBC Sports

Monday’s radio highlights

Sports talk

7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant …………………………………………………………. 700-AM

Baseball, MLB

Noon: Seattle at Baltimore ……………………………………………………….. 700-AM

