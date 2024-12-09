Live Washington State transfer tracker: Which Cougars are coming and going in the portal

From staff reports

The NCAA transfer portal winter cycle officially opened on Monday and will run through Dec. 28.

Washington State has already had a number of players enter their names. We’ll keep tabs on all the comings and goings throughout the month. Also worth noting is that last week, WSU coach Jake Dickert said he expected around 15-20 players to hit the portal.

“It’s walk-ons that are unsure of their position,” Dickert said. “It’s guys in our roster that need opportunities to go play. There’s also guys that have played for us that have been offered large sums of money.”

Outgoing (15)

• Ethan O’Connor | Redshirt freshman | Defensive back

• Brandon Hills | Redshirt freshman | Wide receiver

• Ansel Din-Mbuh | Sophomore | Defensive line

• Aslan Fraser | Redshirt freshman | Defensive back (walk-on)

• Nick Haberer | Senior | Punter

• Mahki Whitney | Redshirt freshman | Tight end (walk-on)

• Khalil Laufau | Sophomore | Defensive tackle

• Wayshawn Parker | Freshman | Running back

• Warren Smith Jr. | Redshirt freshman | Defensive back

• Hyrum-Benjamin Moors | Freshman | Defensive tackle

• King Williams | Redshirt sophomore | Defensive back (walk-on)

• Brady McKelheer | Sophomore | Quarterback (walk-on)

• Tai Fa’avae | Sophomore | Linebacker

• Landon Roaten | Redshirt sophomore | Offensive line

• Luke Roaten | Redshirt sophomore | Offensive line

Incoming

WSU has not yet landed a transfer player, but here’s a look at its recruiting class.

Latest news

WSU TE Mahki Whitney announces he’s entering the transfer portal. Redshirt freshman, never saw the field as a Coug. pic.twitter.com/7mnT0YE6eq — Greg Woods (@GregWWoods) December 9, 2024

WSU with an offer to Houston transfer RB Parker Jenkins. Played sparingly this season — 34 yards on 17 carries in 5 games. https://t.co/A6AmGxLict — Greg Woods (@GregWWoods) December 9, 2024

WSU CB King Williams also announces on Instagram he’s hitting the portal. Third-year sophomore, never saw the field as a Coug. pic.twitter.com/LZpvV5q1pM — Greg Woods (@GregWWoods) December 9, 2024

WSU P Nick Haberer is hitting the portal. Missed 8 games this season with a back injury. Was a staple in the Cougs’ special teams unit. https://t.co/VKnrGUpCwM — Greg Woods (@GregWWoods) December 9, 2024

WSU DT Ansel Din-Mbuh is entering the transfer portal. Had 6 sacks this season. Pretty big loss on the interior DL. Sixth Cougar to enter the portal. https://t.co/j0rWm2oigt — Greg Woods (@GregWWoods) December 9, 2024

Can confirm via source WSU CB Ethan O’Connor is entering the transfer portal. Led the Cougs with 4 INT this season. Costly loss in the secondary. Fourth WSU player to hit the portal this offseason: RB Wayshawn Parker, WR Bebe Hills, CB Warren Smith, now O’Connor. https://t.co/Tk3Z6ZKhei — Greg Woods (@GregWWoods) December 7, 2024

CB Ethan O’Connor, Dec. 7

After redshirting last season, O’Connor started all 12 games for WSU this season, totaling a team-best four interceptions to pair with 32 tackles (23 solo) and eight pass breakups. He also returned an interception for a touchdown, the winning score in WSU’s Oct. 12 win over Fresno State.

RB Wayshawn Parker, Dec. 5

For all intents and purposes WSU’s starting running back, Parker piled up 735 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 137 carries, good for an average rush of 5.4 yards.

Speedy and elusive, Parker unlocked the Cougars’ rushing attack in a way few running backs have recently, breaking free for long scoring runs like a 43-yarder against Texas Tech and a 75-yarder against Utah State.

DT Ansel Din-Mbuh, Dec. 9

A breakout star on the Cougs’ defensive line this season, Din-Mbuh totaled six sacks on the season, including three alone in WSU’s win over San Diego State on Oct. 26. Din-Mbuh racked up 19 pressures, third-most on the team behind edge Syrus Webster and lineman David Gusta.

Din-Mbuh, a Texas native, also picked up 1 1/2 sacks in the Cougars’ regular-season finale loss to Wyoming on Nov. 30. He was one of the strongest players on this season’s WSU team.

WR Brandon Hills, Dec. 9

Coaches and teammates raved about Hill’s potential, but in two seasons at WSU, he played only one snap, in a win over FCS Portland State this season. Out of high school in Colorado Springs, he fielded one other offer, which came from FCS Northern Arizona.

CB Warren Smith, Dec. 6

The sophomore Smith played sparingly in his two years at WSU. Last fall, he took a redshirt season, playing in one game. This year, he played 67 snaps in seven games, including 32 snaps against FCS Portland State and 21 against Texas Tech. Smith turned down offers from Washington, Colorado, Arizona and UCLA to become a Cougar.

DT Khalil Laufau, Dec. 9

A true sophomore this season, Laufau played all 12 games, starting the final two of the regular season. All told, he piled up nine pressures and four sacks, providing valuable depth behind Gusta and Din-Mbuh on the Cougars’ defensive line. He also played nine games as a freshman.

P Nick Haberer, Dec. 9

A staple on WSU’s special teams units over the last several years, Haberer missed eight games this season with a back injury. He came back for WSU’s win over Utah State on Nov. 9, preserving his redshirt year and allowing him to play another season of college football. In four games this season, Haberer punted 14 times for 561 yards, an average punt of 40.1 yards.

An Australia native, Haberer started at punter in 2021, 2022 and 2023, picking up an All-Pac-12 honorable mention honor after the 2022 campaign.

OL Landon Roaten, Dec. 9

Roaten is a younger player that WSU coach Jake Dickert said on Sunday he was planning to give reps in the upcoming Holiday Bowl. Instead, Roaten is leaving the Cougars’ program with four games under his belt: One last year and three this year, totaling 34 snaps this season. He played clean-up snaps against FCS Portland State and Hawaii, and against Fresno State, he was used as a blocker for three snaps.

OL Luke Roaten, Dec. 9

Roaten appeared in one game in three years at WSU, checking in for four snaps in a win over FCS Northern Colorado last season. He’s the brother of Landon.

King Williams, Dec. 9 (walk-on)

A third-year sophomore, Williams never saw the field at Washington State.

QB Brady McKelheer, Dec. 9 (walk-on)

McKelheer entered the portal on Monday, but he left the team around the time of fall camp.

DT Hyrum-Benjamin Moors, Dec. 9

A Hawaii native, Moors took a redshirt season this season, an injuries prevented him from getting on the field.

LB Tai Fa’avae, Dec. 9

Fa’ave was dismissed from the team during fall camp and didn’t see any action at WSU.

S Aslan Fraser, Dec. 9 (walk-on)

Fraser redshirted last season and this season, he logged six special-teams snaps in WSU’s win over SDSU on Oct. 26.

TE Mahki Whitney, Dec. 9 (walk-on)

Whitney took a redshirt year last season. In two years at WSU, he never saw the field.