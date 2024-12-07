WSU CB Ethan O’Connor announces he’s entering the transfer portal, plus two other entrants

PULLMAN – Washington State is losing one of its starting cornerbacks.

Redshirt freshman Ethan O’Connor is entering the transfer portal, he announced Saturday morning, moving on from WSU’s program after two seasons.

The portal does not officially open until Monday, when NCAA rules dictate coaches can begin contacting players in the portal, but plenty of players around the country have announced their plans to enter.

O’Connor is the fourth Cougar to enter the portal since the regular season ended on Nov. 30. He joins freshman running back Wayshawn Parker, fellow cornerback Warren Smith and wide receiver Brandon Hills, both of whom made their announcements on Friday evening.

“My time at WSU has been a remarkable journey. One filled with growth, unforgettable moments and lasting relationships,” O’Connor wrote in an Instagram post. “To my teammates who have become my brothers, my coaches who have challenged me to reach new heights, and the incredible fans whose support has been unwavering, I thank you. Each of you has helped shape not just the player I am, but the person I’ve become.”

After redshirting last season, O’Connor started all 12 games for WSU this season, totaling a team-best four interceptions to pair with 32 tackles (23 solo) and eight pass breakups. He also returned an interception for a touchdown, the winning score in WSU’s Oct. 12 win over Fresno State.

Before the season, O’Connor was slated to be a backup cornerback, but an injury to veteran Jamorri Colson thrust him into the starting lineup. Later in the season, when Colson came back from injury, O’Connor remained a starter. Two games into his first season , he picked off a pass in WSU’s Sept. 9 win over Texas Tech.

Coming out of high school at Los Angeles-area Los Alamitos, O’Connor was a highly touted prospect, fielding offers from the likes of Alabama, Georgia, Penn State, Arizona, Texas A&M, Washington and Colorado . He committed to UCLA as a senior but decommitted in spring 2023.

That led him to WSU, where his uncle, Jason David, starred at cornerback for the Cougars in the early 2000s. This season, O’Connor played 755 snaps, second most on the team.

Sophomore Smith played sparingly in his two years at WSU. Last fall, he took a redshirt season, playing in one game. This year, he played 67 snaps in seven games, including 32 snaps against FCS Portland State and 21 against Texas Tech. Smith turned down offers from Washington, Colorado, Arizona and UCLA to become a Cougar.

Hills, a redshirt freshman, appeared in one game at WSU, which came last season. His other offer out of high school came from FCS Northern Arizona.