Health bulletin

Free Flu Vaccines for Uninsured Adults – Available through June. Offered at 23 Albertsons and Safeway pharmacies across the state. No proof of residency or immigration status required. Find a list of locations at doh.wa.gov/youandyourfamily/illnessanddisease/flu/nocostvaccines.

Bloomsday Worldwide 2021: Registration Now Open – In this virtual race, participants complete their own 7.46-mile trek on any course, trail or path they choose at any location. The race can be completed any time between April 30 and May 9. Report results online by May 9 to receive a finisher shirt. “Bloomsdog” registration available for participants completing the race with their dog(s). Register online at bloomsdayrun.org. $35.49.

WSU Access Center’s Fitness for All Webinar: “Paralympic Contributions to Adaptive Sport” – Hosted by the Access Center and the Disabled Students and Allies Club. Presented by Paralympic athletes Danelle Umstead and Matt Stutzman. A discussion of the contributions of Paralympic athletes to adaptive sport, as well as their own adaptive fitness journeys, followed by a 30-minute Q&A. Open to all WSU students, faculty, staff, alumni, Moscow and Pullman community members and advocates. Visit accesscenter.wsu.edu/awareness-events/paralympic-contributions-panel to register. Thursday, Noon-1:30 p.m.

Safe Start Northwest Webinar: “Safe Sleep 101” – Learn how to keep infants safe during sleep. Review the American Academy of Pediatric Safe Infant Sleep recommendations and get answers to sleep safety questions. Visit safestartnw.org for details and registration. Thursday, 6-7 p.m. Free. (206) 582-6191.

Alzheimer’s Association Webinar: “Dementia Conversations” – Get tips for breaking the ice with and starting a conversation about a loved one who is showing signs of dementia. Learn how to navigate difficult topics such as going to the doctor for a diagnosis or medical treatment, deciding when to stop driving and making legal and financial plans for future care. Visit alz.org/alzwa/events for details and registration. Monday, 10-11 a.m. Free.

Alzheimer’s Association Webinar: “Effective Communication Strategies” – Explore how communication takes place when someone has Alzheimer’s, learn to decode the verbal and behavioral messages delivered by someone with dementia, and identify strategies to help you connect and communicate at each stage of the disease. Visit alz.org/alzwa/helping_you/education to register. Wednesday, 1-1:45 p.m. Free. (800) 272-3900.

Safe Start Northwest Webinar: “Child Safety 101” – Taught by Clair Bennett, American Heart Association certified CPR/First Aide instructor and certified childbirth instructor. Learn how to properly give CPR per American Heart Association guidelines, help a choking infant or young child, react to severe allergic reactions, use an EpiPen and treat seizures, bleeding, eye injuries and more. The last 35 minutes of class are optional and will focus on newborn care, including feeding, soothing a fussy baby, swaddling and early baby care. Visit safestartnw.org for details and registration. Wednesday, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Free. (206) 582-6191.

AARP Webinar: “Classic Crab Cakes With a Healthy Twist – “Fast, Healthy and Ono Cooking” – Learn to make a healthier version of crab cakes, paired with crisp coleslaw and an olive oil-Dijon mayonnaise. Visit local.aarp.org/spokane-wa/aarp-events for details and registration. April 22, 2-2:45 p.m.

Riverfront Moves: The Core Four, Hype, Strike, Sculpt – Strengthen your entire body through specially curated movements with a high-intensity kick set to the best playlists. Participants are asked to bring their own yoga mat, towel and water. Registration is not required. Open to all skill and fitness levels. April 22, 5:30-6:30 p.m. The Pavillion, 547 N. Howard St. Free. (509) 625-6600.

