Baseball

College: NWAC: CC Spokane at Walla Walla (DH), 1 p.m.

High school: GSL: University at Gonzaga Prep, Cheney at Ferris, Mt. Spokane vs. Lewis and Clark at Hart, Mead at Central Valley, all 4 p.m.

Soccer

College women: Big Sky Championship in Ogden, Utah: Idaho vs. Northern Arizona, 11 a.m.

High school boys: GSL: East Valley vs. Shadle Park at Merkel, 3:30 p.m.; Pullman at Rogers, North Central at Othello, Clarkston vs. West Valley at Smith, all 4.

Tennis

High school boys: GSL: Pullman at East Valley, Shadle Park at West Valley, Othello at Clarkston, Mt. Spokane at University, Gonzaga Prep at Cheney, Mead at Ferris, Lewis and Clark at Central Valley, all 3:30 p.m.; Rogers at North Central, 4.

Track and field

College: Eastern Washington, Washington State, Whitworth, at Bigfoot Multievents at Spokane Falls CC, noon.

Volleyball

College: NCAA Tournament in Omaha, Nebraska: Washington vs. Dayton, 12:30 p.m.; Washington State vs. Western Kentucky, 7:30.

Off-track betting

Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:40 a.m.