Menu
Wed., April 14, 2021
Baseball
College: NWAC: CC Spokane at Walla Walla (DH), 1 p.m.
High school: GSL: University at Gonzaga Prep, Cheney at Ferris, Mt. Spokane vs. Lewis and Clark at Hart, Mead at Central Valley, all 4 p.m.
Soccer
College women: Big Sky Championship in Ogden, Utah: Idaho vs. Northern Arizona, 11 a.m.
High school boys: GSL: East Valley vs. Shadle Park at Merkel, 3:30 p.m.; Pullman at Rogers, North Central at Othello, Clarkston vs. West Valley at Smith, all 4.
Tennis
High school boys: GSL: Pullman at East Valley, Shadle Park at West Valley, Othello at Clarkston, Mt. Spokane at University, Gonzaga Prep at Cheney, Mead at Ferris, Lewis and Clark at Central Valley, all 3:30 p.m.; Rogers at North Central, 4.
Track and field
College: Eastern Washington, Washington State, Whitworth, at Bigfoot Multievents at Spokane Falls CC, noon.
Volleyball
College: NCAA Tournament in Omaha, Nebraska: Washington vs. Dayton, 12:30 p.m.; Washington State vs. Western Kentucky, 7:30.
Off-track betting
Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:40 a.m.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.