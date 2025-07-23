Former Spokane Shock coach Adam Shackleford content in new chapter of football career

Adam Shackleford stands in front of his players, holding a cigar to his mouth following a Strike Force victory. (Courtesy of Adam Shackleford)

Maintaining long-term success in many different settings is one of the hardest things to do as a football coach.

For example, while 29 NFL coaches have been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, none of them has won the Super Bowl with two franchises.

Adam Shackleford began his storied coaching career in 1999, coaching the offensive line at his alma mater, Anderson (Indiana) University. After that, he bounced between different teams in the Indoor Football League and the Arena Football League, continuing his winning ways at every stop.

IFL Commissioner Todd Tryon said that regardless of what team he is coaching at the time, Shackleford has always created a winning culture .

“He’s high character, he does things the right way, he holds his players accountable,” Tryon said. “He’s a leader of young men. He’s a proven winner and he’s loyal to the league. Those are all the reasons why he definitely should be considered for the IFL Hall of Fame.”

Shackleford credits his seven years as a college coach as being the reason for his successful schemes in the indoor and arena settings.

Although indoor and arena football feature eight players on the field rather than 11, there are some differences between the two. Although the field is much smaller, the running game is a vital component in indoor football, just like outdoor football. In comparison, the running game is more or less obsolete in arena football.

Indoor and arena football emphasize precision passing and skilled linemen due to the smaller field dimensions.

Shackleford earned his first head coaching job in 2007 when he took over Spokane’s af2 team, the Shock. He held the position for three years, leading the Shock to a 50-7 record and reaching the postseason three times. Out of those postseason berths, the Shock won two conference championships and an Arena Cup Championship in 2009.

“There’s no doubt that back in my af2 days in Spokane, we had the greatest fan base to ever step into an arena in any league ever,” Shackleford said. “I believe they were the most passionate fans I have ever seen. I was blessed to get that job in 2007.”

Following three stellar seasons, the team fired Shackleford just a month after winning the championship. This came as a shock to Shackleford, who was disappointed with the decision.

He made his debut in the IFL as the head coach of the Tri-Cities Fever. He led the Fever to six consecutive playoff appearances, winning two conference titles.

Alhough he never returned to the Shock after 2009, Shackleford returned to Spokane in 2016 as the head coach of the IFL’s Empire, in somewhat of a short-lived experiment to bring football back to Spokane. During the Empire’s two seasons, the team won more than 25 games and reached a championship game.

Shackleford described the Empire as a good football team that was unable to gain similar popularity as the beloved Shock, which is why the Empire was only in the league for a short stint.

“I think there are a lot of fans that are passionate about the Shock,” Shackleford said. “There’s a group of fans that still want a team there, but I think the change from the Shock to the Empire just affected the bottom line enough.”

Shackleford said the only way it would be feasible for football to return to Spokane is if they got the Shock name back. Even then, it would be a challenge to rebuild the momentum that the team had in the 2010s.

After taking a hiatus from coaching to focus on family and begin his career as an SWX analyst, Shackleford returned to the IFL in 2022 as the director of player personnel for the Frisco Fighters. In two seasons, the Fighters went 30-6 and appeared in two consecutive conference championships.

In the 2024 season, Shackleford was the director of player personnel and offensive coordinator for the Nashville Cats in the AFL, working under the team’s president and former NFL coach, Jeff Fisher.

In November, Shackleford was offered a new position by the IFL’s San Diego Strike Force. He became the run game coordinator and director of scouting for the team, tasked with assembling a winning roster.

In Shackleford’s first season in his new position, the Strike Force have a record of 9-6 and have clinched a playoff berth with only one regular-season game remaining.

Between the point when he accepted the job in November and the first day of March, Shackleford put a lot of work into recruiting new players. He did all this remotely before arriving at his team-issued apartment in San Diego.

Taylor Genuser, Strike Force head coach, said Shackleford’s years of experience recruiting have allowed him to develop a connection with all his players regardless of their position.

“He has a top-tier reputation,” Genuser said. “Coach is someone that’s been doing this a long time and is well respected. He’s a great coach and everyone knows. His players love him. He’s just a staple part of the consistency in this league.”

Although he started a new chapter in his career, Shackleford’s years in Spokane still influence his recruiting tactics. The Strike Force have multiple players on the roster who played under Shackleford in Spokane. Shackleford said he tends to pursue recruits from the Pacific Northwest, particularly players from the Big Sky Conference.

A common theme when speaking to Shackleford’s peers is a profound sense of respect and admiration.

Genuser admires Shackleford’s achievements and appreciates the impact that he has had on him in just one year.

“He’s trying to help me succeed and flourish, and it’s something that I’m really grateful for,” Genuser said. “He’s a big part of our success this season in San Diego. I by no means think that I have all the answers, but coach ‘Shack’ helps me find all the answers. I feel like the trajectory of my coaching career is going to go higher a lot faster if I have (him) on my side.”

Shackleford has acquired more than 150 wins in his career, establishing himself as a household name in the world of indoor and arena football. He has learned a lot from fellow coaches throughout his career, which he said is a primary reason for his success.

“I’ve given a lot of my coaching career to the Indoor Football League,” Shackleford said. “I think a good coach gets input from the people that he hired around him. If you don’t trust the people you hired, then either you don’t know what you’re doing, or you hired the wrong people.”

Strike Force General Manager Patrick Kelly said Shackleford has a special connection with and a natural influence on his players.

“Adam brings just a wealth of knowledge and wisdom,” Kelly said. “Adam is very well respected in this league, and I see it every day.

“Every time we travel, all the other coaches, they all show great respect for him. I could say something to a player, and it wouldn’t mean as much as if he said something to a player.”

Shackleford is grateful for this new stage in his career, saying that San Diego is the easiest location he has been in, in terms of convincing recruits to join the team. Speaking to the community engagement, Shackleford emphasized how much love San Diego has for football.

“You don’t realize how passionate Chargers fans were about their team until you get down here and talk to these folks,” he said. “There’s still bitterness. There’s still a sense that something was stolen from them (when they moved to Los Angeles). This is a sports town.”

The Strike Force play in Oceanside, California, at the newly constructed Front Wave Arena, which Shackleford called a “state-of-the-art facility.”

Shackleford has been nominated for the IFL Hall of Fame for three consecutive years but has yet to be elected. His accomplishments as a coach and as a player developer make Shackleford a deserving candidate for the IFL Hall of Fame.

Shackleford is less concerned with his hall of fame status than his colleagues.

“My thing with the hall of fame is if it happens, it happens. It’s an honor to be nominated,” Shackleford said. “If I do get in, then that’s wonderful, but you know, it’s not a goal of mine. It would be an honor and it would be a validation of working countless hours away from my family.”

Since he first began working in the IFL, Shackleford said offensive schemes have transitioned into more of a college-style playbook, consisting of a lot of RPO plays. Aside from schemes, the scope of the league is much different today than it was in Shackleford’s earlier years.

“This league is growing,” he said. “This league is very strong. Commissioner Todd Tryon continues to lead this league in a positive direction.”

During the offseason, Shackleford resides in Spokane with his wife, Migalia, and his two sons, Elijah and Caleb.