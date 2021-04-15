Business beat

Banking

State Bank Northwest has hired Maili Smith to work at the Northpointe Branch. Smith has 13 years of experience in banking.

Engineering

DCI Engineers, a civil and structural engineering firm, has announced several promotions at its Spokane office. TJ Bolse was promoted to project manager. His previous work includes providing technical assessments and support to the 101 W. Roy project in Seattle and the Pinecroft Northwest Mutual project in Spokane Valley. Stephen Matkin was promoted to senior project manager. He has coordinated dozens of civil projects in the Spokane area, including Ridgeline High School in Liberty Lake, Mead Performing Arts and Athletic Venue, Selkirk Middle School in Ione, Washington, and Joe Albi Stadium. Sam Shastany was promoted to project manager. Shastany has supported the preparation work for several local projects, including Lewis and Clark High School, Spokane Gun Club and Whitman County Transportation Co-op in Pullman.

Health care

Cancer Care Northwest has hired Kerrin Sorrie as a nurse practitioner. Sorrie received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing , Master of Science in Nursing and a Doctorate of Nursing Practice from Villanova University in Pennsylvania. She has more than 28 years of oncology nursing experience and has special interest in the diagnosis, treatment and follow-up care of complex hematologic cancers, including leukemia, lymphoma and multiple myeloma. Sorrie also has a passion for breast cancer treatment and stem cell transplantation.

Honors

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories has been named ESOP Company of the Year by the Northwest Chapter of The ESOP Association for its dedication to employee ownership through educating its employee owners and others about the benefits of Employee Stock Ownership Plans to employees, communities and the economy. Located in Pullman, SEL develops and builds digital products and systems to prevent blackouts and increase power system reliability.

Klündt Hosmer, a Spokane branding and marketing firm, received multiple awards at the 2021 American Advertising Federation competition in Spokane earlier this month. The Room to Roam advertising campaign and illustrations created in collaboration with Visit Spokane received Best of Show, two Best of Division awards, and two gold awards, as well as two silver awards for the campaign’s design and print advertising. Visit Spokane also recognized other local partners such as Mitch Davis of Treatment and Power Marketing for contributing to the project. Klündt Hosmer was also recognized for a workbook and box set design created for The Budget Mom, which received the Designer’s Chair Award and the Silver Awards. The Room to Roam campaign honorees will advance to the American Advertising Federation Division XI and compete among entries from Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, and Alaska.