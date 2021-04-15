Avista urges people to call before digging

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

As the weather warms, many of us start eyeing outdoor projects. From planting trees, to putting up fences, to finally building that long-anticipated She Shed, we can’t wait to dig into springtime tasks.

But before you grab that shovel, remember to call 811 first. It’s not just a smart suggestion, it’s the law.

Washington state Law RCW 19.122 requires residents to call to notify utilities of their project if they are digging deeper than 12 inches, and contractors must call before beginning any project involving digging–no matter the depth.

April is National Safe Digging Month. Paul Good, gas operation manager for Avista said the pandemic produced an upswing in people tackling home improvement projects.

“But in the spring we always see an uptick, as we come out of winter,” he said. “In February, we had 2,000 locate requests in the greater Spokane area. In March, we had just over 4,500.”

Those calls come from contractors and municipalities, as well as homeowners.

“The 811 system is designed for one-stop shopping,” Good explained. “Once you call, they notify area sewer, water, gas, electric and cable providers.”

Washington residents are required to call two full business days before beginning any projects involving digging more than 12 inches.

Good said the appropriate providers then come out and mark the power, water, gas, etc. lines with color-coded paint.

“They will locate the lines up to the meter box at your home,” he said.

Failing to find out where your utility lines are can be costly and dangerous.

“Blowing gas, live wires, or hitting a water line can cause a lot of damage,” Good said. “It’s dangerous to the public and to first responders, and it’s still far too common.”

It can also be expensive. Depending on the situation, homeowners can be liable for the cost of repairs.

Good said 30% to 40% of damages are because people failed to call 811.

Once the appropriate providers have marked where your utility and cable lines are, you can safely begin your project. If there’s a conflict, you can relocate your project, or seek advice on the possibility of having lines relocated.

Kathy Boykin, business manager for Inland Empire Utility Coordinating Council said call center operators have been working from home during the pandemic.

“The call center is encouraging people to go to www.callbeforeyoudig.org and enter their own locate request,” she explained.

Good said the 811 program highlights the importance of safety.

“Even digging for fence posts or mailboxes can go deeper than 12 inches,” he said.

A slogan on an 811 pamphlet sums up the urgency of the message.

“Call 811 now, or call 911 later.”

———

Cindy Hval can be reached at dchval@juno.com