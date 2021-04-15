Man shot during robbery at apartment complex near Spokane Falls Community College

One man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was shot during a robbery at an apartment complex near Spokane Falls Community College Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Police responded to reports of a robbery at an apartment complex on the 2800 block of West Elliott Drive at about 4 p.m., according to a news release from the Spokane Police Department.

Witnesses told police one man was shot in the stairwell outside an apartment on one of the upper floors. Another person called 911 and reported robbers had taken money and phones from the residence.

When officers arrived, they located the victim, who was immediately treated by medics and taken to a local hospital for a potentially life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was unable to speak with police due to his condition. Police secured the scene, spoke with witnesses and searched the surrounding area, but were unable to locate any suspect.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. No suspects had been located as of Thursday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 with reference #2021-20058240.