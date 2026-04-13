Woman dies in crash on state Route 27

From staff reports

A Spokane resident was killed Sunday afternoon in a crash south of Spokane Valley on state Route 27, the Washington State Patrol reported in a news release.

Linda R. Lee, 61, of Spokane, was traveling north on Route 27 near Washington Road when the Honda CR-V she was driving crossed the centerline and crashed head-on into a southbound Chevy Equinox, WSP said.

A passenger in the Honda, Misha R. Lee, died at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center, WSP said. Linda Lee and an 11-year-old passenger in the car were injured and also taken to Sacred Heart.

The driver of the Equinox, Spokane Valley resident Jaden C. Judd-Dalley, 19, was injured and transported to Deaconess Hospital, WSP said.

A third car, a Subaru Ascent, struck the Honda after the initial impact. Four Lapwai, Idaho, residents in the Subaru were uninjured.

WSP cited Linda Lee for crossing the center line and for not having insurance. Drugs and alcohol were not suspected of being involved in the crash, WSP said.

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