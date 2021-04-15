The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  Area sports

Spokane native Julianna Pena to fight Amanda Nunes for bantamweight title at UFC 265

UPDATED: Thu., April 15, 2021

Julianna Pena, top, punches Nicco Montano during a women's bantamweight mixed martial arts fight at UFC Fight Night in Sacramento, Calif., Saturday, July 13, 2019.  (Associated Press)
From staff reports

Spokane native Julianna Pena will challenge for the bantamweight title at UFC 265 against champion Amanda Nunes this summer, UCF president Dana White announced Thursday.

Pena (10-4) has campaigned for a bout against Pena (21-4) since UFC 257 in January. Pena is a previous winner of the reality show “The Ultimate Fighter.”

Nunes won the UFC bantamweight belt in 2016 and had defended the title five times. She also holds the featherweight belt.

“I’m excited, pumped and ready to go,” Pena said in an interview with ESPN. “This opportunity at a UFC title is what I’ve wanted in this sport all along.”

The date and location of the event have not yet been set.

