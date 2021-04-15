Whitney Cummings brings her uncompromising wit to Spokane Comedy Club

Whitney Cummings has enjoyed a great deal of TV success. The actress and writer co-created and executive-produced “2 Broke Girls” in 2011, which, after six seasons on CBS, is in syndication.

Cummings, 38, created, executive-produced and starred in the sitcom “Whitney,” which debuted in 2011 and aired for two seasons.

The clever humorist clearly didn’t use comedy as a steppingstone to television. Cummings, who will perform Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Spokane Comedy Club, is raunchy, uncompromising and surprising.

“It’s the 21st century, I don’t need a big, strong man to fight off a tiger,” Cummings has said in her standup. “I need some geek who can get my naked photos off the cloud.”

Cummings, much like her hero, George Carlin, has a point to much of her comedy. Cummings’ material is typically challenging and has a moral in there somewhere. No wonder her club shows typically sell out.

Whitney Cummings appears Friday through Sunday at the Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague. Tickets are $30-$45. Show times are 4, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

For more information: (509) 318-9998 and spokanecomedyclub.com.