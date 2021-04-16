From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Douglas E. Kubik and Kathryn M. Geiger, both of Spokane.

John R. Cowin and Christina M. B. Joyner, both of Coeur d’Alene.

Zachary L. Robinette and Alexis X. Ramirez, Spokane Valley.

Rayce L. Miller and Ashleigh J. Schulz, both of Spokane.

Robert Z. Visco and Donna C. Maddux, both of Otis Orchards.

Layne P. Stoops and Jenae E. Denlinger, both of Spokane.

James A. Daughtrey, of Pacific Grove, California and Hannah R. Canty, of Sunnyvale, California.

Eduard Bulbuk, of Spokane Valley and Kristina Dragomir, Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Ferdinand CJF LLC v. Elloway Food and Beverage LLC, et al., restitution of premises.

City of Spokane v. Jan Katzenbogan, complaint for abatement of a public nuisance and injunctive relief – chronic nuisance.

Lori Koch, et al., v. Rick Amato, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Terry, Michele M. and Steven M.

Long, Jason D. and Julia A.

Westover, David P. and Callie A.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony Hazel

Jacqueline K. Meza, 62; restitution to be determined, three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespass.

Brian M. Frear, 34; restitution to be determined, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Terrio T. Turntine, 33; $9,260 restitution, 26 days in jail with credit given for 26 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

James D. Walker, 46; restitution to be determined, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of two counts of third-degree theft.

Darrell W. Scott, 38; $229.17 restitution, 15 months in prison with credit for time served to be determined, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to felony driving while under the influence.

Anna T. M. McKay, 28; five days in jail with credit given for five days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Lucas M. Clevenger, 33; $15 fine, 51 days in jail with credit given for 51 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to violation of order-foreign.

Lisa M. Dobler, 43; 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to harassment.

Ethan A. Carolus, 20; $2,276.82 restitution with additional restitution to be determined, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Niket D. Everett, also known as Niket D. Everette, 30; four months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Judge Michael P. Price

Mark E. Draper, 53; 12 months in prison, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault-domestic violence and second-degree assault.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Jason M. Lehmann, 42; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to two counts of criminal mischief.

Judge John O. Cooney

Danil L. Amulenko, 21; $15 fine, 90 days in jail with credit given for 61 days served, after pleading guilty to violation of order.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Donna Wilson

Lucas M. Clevenger, 33; $15 fine, 21 days in jail with credit given for 21 days served, three counts of no contact/protection order violation.

Andrew G. Graupner, 41; six days in jail with credit given for six days served, 24 months probation, fourth-degree assault.

Andrew P. Miller, 34; $15 fine, five days in jail with credit given for five days served, 24 months probation, no contact/protection order violation.

Judge Patti M. Walker

Krista D. Kelley, 40; $500 fine, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Justin T. McDowell, 41; 10 days in jail with credit given for 10 days served, third-degree driving with license suspended, flipped license plate violation/false registration violation and trip permit violation-usage.