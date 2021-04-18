Former Eastern Washington stars Tanner and Jacob Groves commit to Oklahoma

The Groves brothers must want another shot at Kansas.

Tanner and Jacob Groves, who combined for 58 points against the Jayhawks in Eastern Washington’s first-round NCAA Tournament loss last month, are headed to the Big 12 Conference after committing to Oklahoma

Tanner Groves, a 6-foot-9 junior, committed to new Sooners coach Porter Moser on Sunday, the Shadle Park graduate confirmed.

The Big Sky Conference Most Valuable Player was recruited by several high-major schools after entering the NCAA transfer portal following former EWU head coach Shantay Legans’ departure for the University of Portland.

Groves recently narrowed his list to Oklahoma, Texas, Washington State and Portland.

Jacob Groves, a 6-foot-8 guard and Big Sky All-Tournament Team selection, also entered the portal last month.

EWU’s top six players from last season have committed to new schools, including the Groves brothers, Kim Aiken Jr. (Arizona), Jack Perry (Portland), Mike Meadows (Portland), Tyler Robertson (Portland) and Jacob Davison (Cal Poly).