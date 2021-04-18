The Dirt: Avista Corp. developing public park adjacent to Mission Avenue campus

Avista Corp. is developing a park for public use with river access adjacent to its Mission Avenue campus.

Avista, 1411 E. Mission Ave., filed a building permit application with the city earlier this month to build the more than 3-acre park on Upriver Drive.

The park will include benches, signage, picnic tables, bike racks, kayak stands and concrete amphitheater seating at the north entry to the park.

In 2020, the city’s hearing examiner approved Avista’s request for a Shoreline Substantial Development permit to vacate Upriver Drive. The move makes way for development of the park for public use with river access for nonmotorized boaters.

As a requirement of the street vacation, Avista will modify the intersection of Upriver Drive and North Center Road to allow for improved traffic flow in the area.

Development of Upriver Park will enhance public safety for Centennial Trail users by eliminating the current space shared by vehicles and trail users, according to the application.

Centennial Trail will be realigned and expanded to 12 feet to accommodate pedestrians and bicycles. Two entry areas will be included on the north and south sides of the park.

An existing rock wall will be opened to allow for pedestrian access from the Centennial Trail to the Shoreline Trail, which is an existing dirt path through the riverbank area along the Spokane River. Jersey barriers along Upriver Drive will also be removed to open up views of the shoreline and river.

The project contractor is not yet determined. Land Expressions, of Mead, is designing the park. The permit valuation is $2 million, according to the application.

Numerica undertakes remodels of branches

Numerica Credit Union is remodeling its South Hill and North Spokane branches.

The Spokane Valley-based credit union will begin renovations Monday on its 7,645-square-foot branch at 303 E. Lyons Ave.

The city issued a building permit last week for renovations, which include updates to finishes as well as electrical, plumbing, mechanical and lighting systems. Exterior work will include new asphalt, concrete curbing, lighting and sidewalks.

The project contractor is Spokane-based Leone & Keeble. Bernardo|Wills Architects, of Spokane, is designing the remodel. The permit valuation is $990,000, according to the application.

In June, the credit union will begin renovations to its South Hill branch at 2202 E. 29th Ave.

When renovations are complete, both branches will feature “an open environment that encourages conversation while at the same time provides private space for in-depth financial discussions,” according to Numerica’s website.

Branch lobbies will be closed during the first phase of renovations, but drive-thru service will remain open 9 a.m-6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday.

Numerica Credit Union has more than 160,000 members and $3 billion in assets.

Downtown Taco Bell to undergo revamp

Taco Bell in downtown Spokane will be undergoing renovations, according to a building permit application filed with the city.

Property owner CLC Restaurants Inc. filed the application last week to renovate exterior and add new finishes and furniture in the 2,405-square-foot restaurant at 825 W. Third Ave.

Spokane-based Yost Gallagher Construction is the project contractor. Bozeman-based Legends Studio Inc. is designing the remodel.

The permit valuation is $150,000, according to the application.

Developer plans warehouse in Valley

Spokane-based A & A Construction and Development filed a preliminary application with the city to build a 10,000-square-foot warehouse on vacant land at 11026 E. Empire Ave. in Spokane Valley.

The warehouse, when complete, will contain four 2,500-square-foot spaces for lease.

The project cost is an estimated $550,000, according to the application.