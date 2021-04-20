Basketball

College men: NWAC: CC Spokane at Big Bend, 7:30 p.m.

Golf

College women: Big Sky Conference Championship at Molalla, Oregon, 8 a.m.

Soccer

College men: NWAC: CC Spokane at Blue Mountain, 4 p.m.; Columbia Basin at North Idaho, 4:15.

College women: NWAC: CC Spokane at Blue Mountain, Columbia Basin at North Idaho, both 2 p.m.

High school boys: GSL: University at Cheney, 4 p.m.; Mt. Spokane at Ferris, 5; Lewis and Clark at Gonzaga Prep, Mead at Central Valley, both 6:30.

Softball

High school: GSL: Clarkston at North Central (DH), Shadle Park at West Valley (DH), Rogers at East Valley (DH), Pullman at Othello (DH), all 3 p.m.

Tennis

College women: Nonconference: Washington State at San Diego, 1:30 p.m.

Track and field

College: Washington State at Washington, 10 a.m.

Off-track betting

Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:30 a.m.