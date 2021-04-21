The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  International sports

U.S. women to face Sweden in group stage in Olympic soccer

China's Wang Shuang, center left, celebrates with her teammate Wang Xiaoxue after scoring a penalty-kick against South Korea during their Asian qualifying for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics at the Goyang stadium in Goyang, South Korea, Thursday, April 8, 2021. (Associated Press)
Associated Press

ZURICH — The United States will open the women’s Olympic soccer tournament on July 21 against Sweden, the team that beat the World Cup champion Americans in the quarterfinals at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.

The two teams were drawn into Group G on Wednesday and will also play Australia and New Zealand at the Tokyo Games. The Oceania neighbors will also play on July 21, two days before the Olympics officially open.

Defending champion Germany did not qualify.

Host nation Japan was put into Group E with 2016 bronze medalist Canada, Britain and Chile. The Netherlands, which reached the 2019 World Cup final, will face Brazil, China and Zambia in Group F.

In the men’s tournament, Olympic champion Brazil will face silver medalist Germany in Group D on July 22, one day before the opening ceremony. The group also includes Ivory Coast and Saudi Arabia.

Japan’s men’s team was drawn into Group A with South Africa, Mexico and France, while Spain will face Argentina, Australia and Egypt in Group C. South Korea will take on New Zealand, Romania and Honduras in Group B.

The men’s tournament is for under-23 players, but teams can select three overage players.

