Schweitzer joins Ikon Pass program

Schweitzer is joining the Ikon Pass program, according to a statement from the Idaho ski resort.

The resort will be the 45th ski resort in the Ikon Pass program. Ikon Pass holders pay for one season pass that gives them access to the 45 resorts, although there are limits on the number of days.

Ikon pass holders get seven unrestricted days at Schweitzer and Ikon base pass holders will get five days with some holiday blackouts. The only pass that offers unlimited days at Schweitzer is a season pass, according to the resort.

The Schweitzer Voyager Pass (the Ikon Pass option) costs $999 if purchased before May 31 or $1,299 if purchased between June 1 and Oct. 31.

A regular season pass costs $799 before May 31, $949 between June 1 and Oct. 31 and $1,299 after Nov. 1.

Schweitzer announced the news on Facebook, Wednesday and posted an FAQ online.

In addition to joining the pass network, Schweitzer plans to spend more than $250,000 to increase the capacity of the Stella Express by 15% (or 235 people/hour) by adding an additional 14 chairs to the lift. The resort also plans to spend $500,000 to upgrade its ticketing system and add roughly 100 parking spots.

The resort expects to see 5 to 10% more visitors over the “next couple of years.”