U.S. Small Business Administration reopening Shuttered Venue Operators Grant portal

In a move to help support live venues shut down as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. Small Business Administration is reopening the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant portal, beginning 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

“We recognize the urgency and need to get this program up and running,” Barb Carson, deputy associate administrator of SBA’s Office of Disaster Assistance, said in a statement. “With venue operators in danger of closing, every day that passes by is a day that these businesses cannot afford.”

The Shuttered Venue Operators Grant application portal has been shut down since April 8 due to technical issues.

Congress passed the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program in December as part of the Consolidated Appropriations Act for COVID-19 relief.

The Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program provides more than $16.2 billion in federal aid for struggling operators of live venues, performing arts organizations, museums and movie theaters.About $2 billion will be reserved for applicants with up to 50 full-time employees. Applicants can qualify for grants equal to 45% of their gross revenue for up to a maximum amount of $10 million, according to the SBA.

The SBA is accepting applications on a first-in, first-out basis. The first 14 days of grant awards – expected to begin in mid-May – will be dedicated to businesses that suffered a 90% or greater revenue loss between April and December 2020.

For more information, visit www.sba.gov/svogrant.