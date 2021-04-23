The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Business

U.S. Small Business Administration reopening Shuttered Venue Operators Grant portal

UPDATED: Fri., April 23, 2021

The Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox, shown here on March 26, 2020, has been shut down because of COVID-19 virus concerns. In a move to help support live venues, the U.S. Small Business Administration is reopening the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant portal on Saturday. (Dan Pelle/The Spokesman-Review)
By Amy Edelen amye@spokesman.com(509) 459-5581

In a move to help support live venues shut down as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. Small Business Administration is reopening the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant portal, beginning 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

“We recognize the urgency and need to get this program up and running,” Barb Carson, deputy associate administrator of SBA’s Office of Disaster Assistance, said in a statement. “With venue operators in danger of closing, every day that passes by is a day that these businesses cannot afford.”

The Shuttered Venue Operators Grant application portal has been shut down since April 8 due to technical issues.

Congress passed the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program in December as part of the Consolidated Appropriations Act for COVID-19 relief.

The Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program provides more than $16.2 billion in federal aid for struggling operators of live venues, performing arts organizations, museums and movie theaters.About $2 billion will be reserved for applicants with up to 50 full-time employees. Applicants can qualify for grants equal to 45% of their gross revenue for up to a maximum amount of $10 million, according to the SBA.

The SBA is accepting applications on a first-in, first-out basis. The first 14 days of grant awards – expected to begin in mid-May – will be dedicated to businesses that suffered a 90% or greater revenue loss between April and December 2020.

For more information, visit www.sba.gov/svogrant.

