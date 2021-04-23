Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Cole J. Grant and Lelamarie A. Dvorak, both of Spokane Valley.

Peter K. Moran and Kelly A. Hennessey, both of Spokane.

Branden C. Tipton and Shianne S. Saylor, both of Spokane.

Luke E. Salladay, of Spokane and Lillibel C. Douglas, of Spokane Valley.

Sean R. Condon and Annie N. Burrow, both of Liberty Lake.

Joel E. Burg and Katherine M. Groom, both of Spokane Valley.

Travis T. Conn and Kiyoko Asai, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Craig Frantz, et al., v. Home Team Roofing DIV LLC, et al., complaint.

US Bank National Association v. Maria Emerson, money claimed owed.

Goldman Sachs Bank USA v. Christopher Pedersen, money claimed owed.

Don A. Grinwis v. Della Graffis, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Ogle, Robert T. and Holly L.

Doung, Robyn K. and Hoa

Trevino, Marianna and William

Sadera, Anthony K. and Ndambuki, Victoria S.

Nichols, Adam D. and Evans, Bonnie S.

Snider, Joshua D. and Isabella R.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Julie M. McKay

Terry L. Morrow, 37; $3,732.50 restitution, no penalties, after pleading guilty to money laundering.

Ryan J. Stockton, 35; $30 fine, 30 days in a prison-based alternative with credit given for 15 days served, 17 months in prison, 30 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary-domestic violence, second-degree malicious mischief and three counts of violation of order.

Richard P. Stokes, 53; 11 days in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Jason C. Allen, 42; $15 fine, 30 days in jail, after pleading guilty to violation of order.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Kyle R. Leir, 27; 14 months in prison, 36 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree rape and third-degree assault.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Jessica M. Staggs, 36; 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Judge Michael P. Price

Sadondra L. Geter, 42; 12 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Rojelio M. and Tanya A. Garcia, Spokane Valley; debts of $109,102.

Keith and Mica Mateo, Spokane; debts of $62,170.

Brandon C. Daniels, Moses Lake; debts of $186,690.

Ferenc Nemeth, Spokane; debts of $59,226.

Lisa J. Quinlivan, Spokane Valley; debts of $40,127.

Riley J. and Makayla R. Hibbs, Spokane; debts of $53,300.

Patricia K. Wolfe, Liberty Lake; debts of $104,337.

Susan L. Olsen, Spokane Valley; debts of $47,426.

Clifton R. and Sabrina M. Horwath, Odessa, Washington; debts of $90,890.

Roxanne R. Judge, Deer Park; debts of $80,145.

Viola M. Klockgether, Spokane; debts of $22,320.

Teresa L. Kyle, Spokane; debts of $21,671.

Daryl R. Barber, Spokane; debts of $36,749.

Tanya M. Fonda, Spokane; debts of $264,861.

Jeanne Dale Matkin, Spokane; debts of $16,032.

William D. and Nola L. Hord, Elk; debts of $306,254.

William K. and Sarah L. R. Walters, Spokane; debts of $54,225.

Wage-earner petitions

George B., Jr. and Colleen B. Kelly, Moses Lake; debts of $217,977.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Pamela J. Roberts, 31; $990.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Stephanie N. Thompson, 38; $2,990.50 fine, three days in jail converted to 45 days electronic home monitoring, 18 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Donna Wilson

Espen R. Sordahl, 38; $30 fine, 17 days in jail with credit given for 17 days served, 36 months probation, two counts of no-contact/protection order violation.