Washington records
UPDATED: Fri., April 23, 2021
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Cole J. Grant and Lelamarie A. Dvorak, both of Spokane Valley.
Peter K. Moran and Kelly A. Hennessey, both of Spokane.
Branden C. Tipton and Shianne S. Saylor, both of Spokane.
Luke E. Salladay, of Spokane and Lillibel C. Douglas, of Spokane Valley.
Sean R. Condon and Annie N. Burrow, both of Liberty Lake.
Joel E. Burg and Katherine M. Groom, both of Spokane Valley.
Travis T. Conn and Kiyoko Asai, both of Spokane.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Craig Frantz, et al., v. Home Team Roofing DIV LLC, et al., complaint.
US Bank National Association v. Maria Emerson, money claimed owed.
Goldman Sachs Bank USA v. Christopher Pedersen, money claimed owed.
Don A. Grinwis v. Della Graffis, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Ogle, Robert T. and Holly L.
Doung, Robyn K. and Hoa
Trevino, Marianna and William
Sadera, Anthony K. and Ndambuki, Victoria S.
Nichols, Adam D. and Evans, Bonnie S.
Snider, Joshua D. and Isabella R.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Julie M. McKay
Terry L. Morrow, 37; $3,732.50 restitution, no penalties, after pleading guilty to money laundering.
Ryan J. Stockton, 35; $30 fine, 30 days in a prison-based alternative with credit given for 15 days served, 17 months in prison, 30 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary-domestic violence, second-degree malicious mischief and three counts of violation of order.
Richard P. Stokes, 53; 11 days in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.
Jason C. Allen, 42; $15 fine, 30 days in jail, after pleading guilty to violation of order.
Judge Annette S. Plese
Kyle R. Leir, 27; 14 months in prison, 36 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree rape and third-degree assault.
Judge Timothy B. Fennessy
Jessica M. Staggs, 36; 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
Judge Michael P. Price
Sadondra L. Geter, 42; 12 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.
Federal court
Bankruptcy petitions
Rojelio M. and Tanya A. Garcia, Spokane Valley; debts of $109,102.
Keith and Mica Mateo, Spokane; debts of $62,170.
Brandon C. Daniels, Moses Lake; debts of $186,690.
Ferenc Nemeth, Spokane; debts of $59,226.
Lisa J. Quinlivan, Spokane Valley; debts of $40,127.
Riley J. and Makayla R. Hibbs, Spokane; debts of $53,300.
Patricia K. Wolfe, Liberty Lake; debts of $104,337.
Susan L. Olsen, Spokane Valley; debts of $47,426.
Clifton R. and Sabrina M. Horwath, Odessa, Washington; debts of $90,890.
Roxanne R. Judge, Deer Park; debts of $80,145.
Viola M. Klockgether, Spokane; debts of $22,320.
Teresa L. Kyle, Spokane; debts of $21,671.
Daryl R. Barber, Spokane; debts of $36,749.
Tanya M. Fonda, Spokane; debts of $264,861.
Jeanne Dale Matkin, Spokane; debts of $16,032.
William D. and Nola L. Hord, Elk; debts of $306,254.
William K. and Sarah L. R. Walters, Spokane; debts of $54,225.
Wage-earner petitions
George B., Jr. and Colleen B. Kelly, Moses Lake; debts of $217,977.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Richard M. Leland
Pamela J. Roberts, 31; $990.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated.
Stephanie N. Thompson, 38; $2,990.50 fine, three days in jail converted to 45 days electronic home monitoring, 18 months probation, driving while intoxicated.
Judge Donna Wilson
Espen R. Sordahl, 38; $30 fine, 17 days in jail with credit given for 17 days served, 36 months probation, two counts of no-contact/protection order violation.
