College baseball:

From staff reports

Washington State’s Zane Mills pitched a six-hitter and carried the Cougars to a 4-2 victory over California in a Pac-12 Conference baseball game Saturday in Berkeley, California.

Mills struck out 10 and walked two for the Cougars (18-15, 6-11 Pac-12). He blanked the Golden Bears (19-18, 6-8) for seven innings before Cal scored two runs in the eighth to provide the final margin.

Mills (4-3) struck out three batters in the ninth to close out the win .

Kyle Russell’s RBI double gave WSU a 1-0 lead in the second. The Cougs added two runs in the fourth on Kodie Kolden’s RBI single and Kyle Manzardo’s run-scoring double.

Manzardo’s RBI single in the top of the eighth gave WSU a 4-0 lead.

Kolden, Manzardo and Jack Smith each went 3 for 5. Tristan Peterson added two hits.

Keshawn Ogans and Nathan Martorella had two hits apiece for Cal.

Bears starter Sean Sullivan (2-4) surrendered 11 hits and three runs (one earned). He struck out four and walked one in 5⅔ innings.

Gonzaga 7, Brigham Young 3: Leadoff hitter Ernie Yake finished 2 for 4 with two RBIs, and the Bulldogs jumped ahead early en route to a West Coast Conference victory at the Patterson Baseball Complex.

Yake singled and later scored on a passed ball for a 1-0 lead in the first for GU (26-13, 14-4 WCC). The Bulldogs plated three unearned runs in the second after two errors by BYU (11-23, 6-9) to secure a 4-0 lead.

Yake reached on a fielder’s choice to drive in a run in the third. Guthrie Morrison added an RBI single for a 6-1 advantage.

Grayson Sterling went 2 for 3 with a double for the Bulldogs. GU pitcher Michael Spellacy (2-2) struck out five in five innings.

Whitworth 11-10, Pacific Lutheran 7-7: Dawson Warner and David Bedell drove in four runs apiece for Whitworth in the opening game of a Northwest Conference doubleheader at Merkel Field.

Jaxsen Sweum’s two-run double capped a five-run fourth, and the Pirates (11-18, 10-12 NWC) rallied past the Lutes (18-11, 14-7) to complete the sweep.