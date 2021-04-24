Menu
Sat., April 24, 2021
Baseball
College: Pac-12: Washington State at California, noon; New Mexico at Washington, 1:05 p.m. NWC: Pacific Lutheran at Whitworth (DH), noon. NWAC: CC Spokane at Yakima Valley (three seven-inning games), noon.
Golf
College men: Big Sky Championship in Boulder City, Nevada, 7 a.m.
College women: Pac-12 Championship in Stanford, California, 8 a.m.
Lacrosse
College women: NWC: Whitworth at Puget Sound, 1 p.m.
Softball
College: Pac-12: Washington at UCLA, 1 p.m. NWC: Whitworth at George Fox (DH), 11 a.m. NWAC: CC Spokane at Yakima Valley (DH), noon.
Tennis
College men: Pac-12 Championships semifinals in San Diego, California, all day.NWC: Pacific at Whitworth, 10 a.m.
College women: NWC: Whitworth at Pacific, 10 a.m. NWAC: CC Spokane vs. Highline in Wenatchee, 11 a.m.
Off-track betting
Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:30 a.m.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.