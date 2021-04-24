The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Baseball

College: Pac-12: Washington State at California, noon; New Mexico at Washington, 1:05 p.m. NWC: Pacific Lutheran at Whitworth (DH), noon. NWAC: CC Spokane at Yakima Valley (three seven-inning games), noon.

Golf

College men: Big Sky Championship in Boulder City, Nevada, 7 a.m.

College women: Pac-12 Championship in Stanford, California, 8 a.m.

Lacrosse

College women: NWC: Whitworth at Puget Sound, 1 p.m.

Softball

College: Pac-12: Washington at UCLA, 1 p.m. NWC: Whitworth at George Fox (DH), 11 a.m. NWAC: CC Spokane at Yakima Valley (DH), noon.

Tennis

College men: Pac-12 Championships semifinals in San Diego, California, all day.NWC: Pacific at Whitworth, 10 a.m.

College women: NWC: Whitworth at Pacific, 10 a.m. NWAC: CC Spokane vs. Highline in Wenatchee, 11 a.m.

Off-track betting

Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:30 a.m.

