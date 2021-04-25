Business beat
Sun., April 25, 2021
Engineering
Kootenai Electric Cooperative has promoted Shaun Andrews to the position of Electrical Engineer I. Andrews intermittently interned for KEC beginning in 2019 and received a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering with an emphasis in power systems from the University of Idaho in 2020. Andrews will provide technical support for engineering studies, construction work plans, sectionalizing studies, financial forecasting, system modeling, standards development, material and equipment evaluation, project design, SCADA system design and maintenance.
Health care
Cancer Care Northwest has hired Jennifer Lazzara as a nurse practitioner. Lazzara earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree and a Doctor of Nursing Practice degree from the University of Utah. She specializes in breast oncology, survivorship care, high-risk patients, and genetic counseling and testing.
