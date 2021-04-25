On the Air
UPDATED: Sun., April 25, 2021
Monday’s TV highlights
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Kansas City at Detroit ………………………………………… MLB
4 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Atlanta …………………………………… ESPN
5:10 p.m.: Seattle at Houston …………………………………………. Root
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Phoenix at New York ………………………………… NBATV
7 p.m.: Dallas at Sacramento ……………………………………… NBATV
Hockey, NHL
4:30 p.m.: Carolina at Dallas ………………………………. NBC Sports
Monday’s radio highlights
Sports talk
7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant …………………………………………. 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob ……………………………………………. 700-AM
Baseball, MLB
5:10 p.m.: Seattle at Houston ……………………………………. 700-AM
Events subject to change
