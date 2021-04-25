The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports

On the Air

UPDATED: Sun., April 25, 2021

Monday’s TV highlights

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Kansas City at Detroit ………………………………………… MLB

4 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Atlanta …………………………………… ESPN

5:10 p.m.: Seattle at Houston …………………………………………. Root

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Phoenix at New York ………………………………… NBATV

7 p.m.: Dallas at Sacramento ……………………………………… NBATV

Hockey, NHL

4:30 p.m.: Carolina at Dallas ………………………………. NBC Sports

Monday’s radio highlights

Sports talk

7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant …………………………………………. 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob ……………………………………………. 700-AM

Baseball, MLB

5:10 p.m.: Seattle at Houston ……………………………………. 700-AM

Events subject to change

