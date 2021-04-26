Blood donations reach ‘code red’ level in Western Washington

Parts of Washington state are running low on blood supplies.

Bloodworks Northwest announced last Friday that they had less than a 24-hour supply left.

Last week on Twitter, Gov. Jay Inslee encouraged Washington residents who are eligible to donate blood to do so .

Bloodworks Northwest serves Western Washington and parts of Oregon with blood donations, and the organization is asking hospitals to actively conserve blood.

Last week, Bloodworks reported the longest no-show rate for blood donation appointments since the pandemic began.

“Maintaining a safe and reliable blood supply is critical to public health and the ability of trauma centers to respond to emergencies,” Curt Bailey, Bloodworks CEO, said in a news release. “The community must immediately prioritize donating blood for the health of local patients, including individuals with cancer and other life-threatening diseases.”

Vitalant, which is Eastern Washington’s blood donation center, is not experiencing a similar shortage to Bloodworks. However, supply levels are also below preferred inventory levels. Vitalant has a specific need for Type O blood as well as platelet donors.

Getting vaccinated for COVID-19 does not preclude a donor from giving blood, and there is no waiting period after getting vaccinated.

