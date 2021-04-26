By From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Joshua D. Schuler and Lekhrista D. Walton, both of Spokane.

Jason S. Taylor and Maxine C. Holden, both of Cheney.

Marat Hametov and Valentina Chisova, both of Spokane Valley.

Barry A. Donald and Ashley J. Meisenburg, both of Spokane.

Devon T. Vawter, of Spokane Valley, and Mikkaela M. Treat, of Deer Park.

David R. Bowen and Christina L. Ivy, both of Spokane.

Levi T. Beard and Kirsten M. Lindskoog, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Jaqulyn Smith v. Global Importing Group Inc., et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Caryl Harper v. Helena Rouhe, complaint.

US Bank Trust National Association v. Tim Edwards, et al., foreclosure.

Robert V. Trumbull, et al., v. Jim Martin Trucking LLC, et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Caryl Harper v. Helena Rouhe, complaint.

Rachelle A. Riepe v. Michael W. Sant DMD PC, et al, verified complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Maze, Jolyn D. and Yolanda C.

Mercer, Joshua J. and Donna M.

Golubenko, Ruth and Pavel P.

Witcher, Marlon and Daviana

Godun, Vasiliy V. and Elza P.

Green, Ronald R. and Iryna V.

Collings, Diana M. and Woodard, Al M.

Lundgren, Nicholas J. and Hill, Alyce N.

Longwill, Levi R. and Melinda J.

Tribble, Lynn A. and Wambusi, John R.

Marriages decreed invalid

Ledl, Larry D. and Sangiriaki, Ruth

Criminal sentencings

Judge Julie M. McKay

Sean A. Stevenson, 33; 214 days in jail with credit given for 214 days served, 36 months probation, after pleading guilty to indecent liberties.

Luke A. Ives, 37; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of harassment and obstructing a law enforcement officer.

William O. Kemme, 52; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of making false or misleading statement to a public servant.

Zane R. Williams, Jr., 50; 31 days in jail with credit given for 31 days served, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief and first-degree criminal trespass.

Judge Michael P. Price

Jose Ruiz, 33; 25 probation in a prison-based alternative, 25 months in probation, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle, five counts of second-degree identity theft, three counts of second-degree theft, money laundering, and two counts of second-degree possession of stolen property.

Judy L. Holden, 75; 12 months probation, after being found guilty of second-degree custodial interference-domestic violence.

Todd L. Johnson, 46; one month in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault-domestic violence.

Michael A. Gipe, 29; 28 days in jail with credit given for 28 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to unlawful imprisonment-domestic violence and fourth-degree assault.

Kevin C. Kelley, 45; three months in jail with credit given for 64 days served, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Joshua A. Cline, 44; five days in jail with credit given for five days served, after being found guilty of first-degree possession of stolen property and second-degree malicious mischief.

Joseph A. Felix, 25; seven days in jail with credit given for seven day served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of two counts of third-degree possession of stolen property.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Michael R. Gardner, 35; $2,033.68 restitution, 83 days in jail with credit given for 83 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Joseph L. Vielle, 27; one month in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault-domestic violence.

Judge Annette S. Plese

David O. Bentley, 56; $30 fine, 30 months in a prison-based alternative, 30 months probation, after pleading guilty to three counts of violation of order and two counts of tampering with a witness-domestic violence.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Debra R. Hayes

Christopher A. Edlin, 31; eight days in jail with credit given for eight day served, false statement to public servant.

Judge Donna Wilson

Travis L. Doyle, 47; 11 days in jail with credit given for 11 days served, 24 months probation, fourth-degree assault.

Mason Q. Nestor, 18; $15 fine, 31 days in jail with credit given for 31 days served, no-contact/protection order violation.

Danny Romero, 35; seven days in jail with credit given for seven days served, 24 months probation, fourth-degree assault.

Kevan D. Stockton, 34; $15 fine, three days in jail, 18 months probation, no-contact/protection order violation.