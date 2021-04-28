Sativa Sisters get creative with custom skate decks

By Kate A. Miner EVERCANNABIS Correspondent

Sativa Sisters started in 2014 when four close friends won the lottery for retail cannabis licenses and purchased a building on East Trent Avenue in Spokane Valley. Three years they opened their second location in Clarkston.

Both shops have a fun atmosphere, sell a wide variety of products, and focus on great customer service. They even partner with a Spokane Valley neighbor Amsterdam Coffee Club that features coffee and a full line of CBD products. A similar adjacent coffee shop can be found in Clarkston too.

Like other businesses, cannabis and non-cannabis, the shops have struggled with a variety of issues especially in the last year. One of which was how to thank their loyal vendors and growers who have also experienced challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the past Sativa Sisters has thrown a vendor party, but these types of gatherings were not allowed in 2020.

Several employees are long time skateboarders, and one of them is also a designer. For fun he started making skateboard decks for the shop. Everyone liked them and before you knew it, skate decks were given out as gifts to close friends.

When shop officials realized their annual vendor party was a no-go due to limitations on gatherings, they decided to create custom decks for ‘thank you’ gifts.

The relationship between weed and the skateboarding culture go hand-in-hand, and decks with cannabis buds, flower patterns, bongs, and Cheech & Chong have been around for decades. A custom skateboard deck featuring a vendor’s logo or signature image was the perfect gift.

These decks are designed to hang on the wall as a display piece. They have been received with great enthusiasm, hanging in a variety of locations as a reminder that Sativa Sisters is always innovative in its approach.

For more information, or to check out some of the boards on display, visit either shop or the locations of some vendor partners.

Kate A. Miner has a degree in visual anthropology, and has worked in marketing and advertising for many years. She writes, takes photos and teaches yoga.