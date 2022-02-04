‘Cynical’ designer concerned about industry

By Linda Ball EVERCANNABIS Correspondent

Just about 16 years into her career in the cannabis industry, Kristen Yoder has seen and done it all, starting with managing the first medical dispensary in Los Angeles.

Over the years, she has observed, studied and learned the industry and has concluded that not all is well, especially in California. She isn’t shy when it comes to talking about why, and also created an apparel line called Cynical Stoner that shares some of these concerns.

“The legal business is not fun or glamorous, and you’re not going to get rich fast,” Yoder said. “People get taken advantage of.”

Medical cannabis was legalized in California in 1996 but it took 22 years for the adult-use market to be legal.

Before recreational legalization, Yoder tried her hand at commercial growing which wasn’t as fun as she thought. She also worked in supply chain management, product development, R&D, and analytical testing. When legalization occurred, she stopped farming and became a strategic advisor to help new entrepreneurs.

In 2018 Yoder launched a podcast called “CannaBS Detector” which advises people on the industry. She begins season four this spring. She addresses topics such as labor rights and detecting “B.S. in cannabis marketing and science.”

This led to the creation of the Cynical Stoner clothing and accessory line. Shirts say things like “I spent my life savings starting a legal cannabis company and all I have left is this sweatshirt” and “Sativa/Indica is lazy marketing.”

Yoder also said that budtenders aren’t paid well, and are replaceable. Another concern is consumers getting bad medicine. Lab shopping is another problem. Some less than savory managers/processors who aren’t happy with their results will shop around various labs until they get a better result. This is unacceptable, she said, so she is raising awareness of the issue.

To learn more about Yoder and her products visit cynicalstoner.com