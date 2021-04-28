Washington records
UPDATED: Wed., April 28, 2021
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
James E. Williams and Cliessa A. Allen, both of Spokane.
Alex L. Crosen and Jennifer L. Gibson, both of Spokane.
Douglas K. Monson and Rhonda M. Brewer, both of Spokane.
Keli J. Heidenson and Felice N. Butler, both of Spokane.
E H. May and Sydney E. Welling, both of Missoula.
Aaron J. J. Bly and Vanessa R. Nishiyama, both of Spokane.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Company v. Stateline Paving and Maintenance LLC, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.
Ashly M. Mimier v. Rebecca L. Eliason, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.
Alex J. Chapman, et al. v. David C. Boshart, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.
Travis A. Kuntzmann v. Joel N. Montero, et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.
Sherwin Williams Company v. Professional Egress LLC, et al., money claimed owed.
Amica Mutual Insurance Company v. Zaeshaun C. Hays-Cormier, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.
Paul Michalowicz, et al., v. Ryan P. Michalowicz, restitution of premises.
Justin D. Cherney v. Duane Cope, et al., restitution of premises.
Sue Hernandez v. Fred Meyer Stores Inc., complaint.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Anufriev, Marina I. and Terenti
Gower, Amber A. and Hubiak, Christopher J.
Rose, Kimberly A. and Tobin
Barber, Patricia B. and John L., III
Land, Marcella M. and Robert M.
Griechen, Darrin R. and Andrea D.
Knickerbocker, Abbey D. and Heilbrun, Briton D.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Maryann C. Moreno
Sylvester T. Tuggles, 22; 129 months in prison, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree robbery, second-degree burglary, second-degree assault and two counts of first-degree robbery.
Judge Julie M. McKay
Gabrielle Y. Chavez, 20; $6,204.54 restitution, two months in jail, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle.
Aeriel A. Menard, 33; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief-domestic violence.
Judge Harold D. Clarke III
Stephen A. Dahlin, 35; 100 days in jail with credit given for 100 days served, 24 months in a residential chemical dependency treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to first-degree trafficking in stolen property and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
Judge Timothy B. Fennessy
Bobby R. McBride, 35; restitution to be determined, 24 months in prison, 36 months probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft and third-degree assault.
Judge John O. Cooney
Eugene P. Roberts, 64; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespass-domestic violence.
Keyon T. Geter, 43; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault-domestic violence.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Mary C. Logan
Jonathan C. Barbuto, 38; 19 days in jail, obstructing an officer.
Sussie Benjamin, 18; one day in jail, reckless driving and driving without a license.
Sean P. Collins, 57; 364 days in jail, driving while intoxicated.
Judge Matthew W. Antush
David E. Lee, 29; 56 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.
Lorelei M. Lisenby, 30; 16 days in jail, no-contact order violation.
Judge Kristin O’Sullivan
Carl W. Wolfe, 45; 23 days in jail, disorderly conduct.
