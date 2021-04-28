By From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

James E. Williams and Cliessa A. Allen, both of Spokane.

Alex L. Crosen and Jennifer L. Gibson, both of Spokane.

Douglas K. Monson and Rhonda M. Brewer, both of Spokane.

Keli J. Heidenson and Felice N. Butler, both of Spokane.

E H. May and Sydney E. Welling, both of Missoula.

Aaron J. J. Bly and Vanessa R. Nishiyama, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Company v. Stateline Paving and Maintenance LLC, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Ashly M. Mimier v. Rebecca L. Eliason, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Alex J. Chapman, et al. v. David C. Boshart, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Travis A. Kuntzmann v. Joel N. Montero, et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Sherwin Williams Company v. Professional Egress LLC, et al., money claimed owed.

Amica Mutual Insurance Company v. Zaeshaun C. Hays-Cormier, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Paul Michalowicz, et al., v. Ryan P. Michalowicz, restitution of premises.

Justin D. Cherney v. Duane Cope, et al., restitution of premises.

Sue Hernandez v. Fred Meyer Stores Inc., complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Anufriev, Marina I. and Terenti

Gower, Amber A. and Hubiak, Christopher J.

Rose, Kimberly A. and Tobin

Barber, Patricia B. and John L., III

Land, Marcella M. and Robert M.

Griechen, Darrin R. and Andrea D.

Knickerbocker, Abbey D. and Heilbrun, Briton D.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Maryann C. Moreno

Sylvester T. Tuggles, 22; 129 months in prison, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree robbery, second-degree burglary, second-degree assault and two counts of first-degree robbery.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Gabrielle Y. Chavez, 20; $6,204.54 restitution, two months in jail, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Aeriel A. Menard, 33; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief-domestic violence.

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Stephen A. Dahlin, 35; 100 days in jail with credit given for 100 days served, 24 months in a residential chemical dependency treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to first-degree trafficking in stolen property and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Bobby R. McBride, 35; restitution to be determined, 24 months in prison, 36 months probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft and third-degree assault.

Judge John O. Cooney

Eugene P. Roberts, 64; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespass-domestic violence.

Keyon T. Geter, 43; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault-domestic violence.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Jonathan C. Barbuto, 38; 19 days in jail, obstructing an officer.

Sussie Benjamin, 18; one day in jail, reckless driving and driving without a license.

Sean P. Collins, 57; 364 days in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Matthew W. Antush

David E. Lee, 29; 56 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Lorelei M. Lisenby, 30; 16 days in jail, no-contact order violation.

Judge Kristin O’Sullivan

Carl W. Wolfe, 45; 23 days in jail, disorderly conduct.