Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert receives Division I-AAA academic honors

UPDATED: Thu., April 29, 2021

Gonzaga forward Corey Kispert dribbles against a Saint Mary's defender in a WCC Tournament semifinal game March 8 at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. (Colin Mulvany/The Spokesman-Review)
By Jim Meehan jimm@spokesman.com(208) 659-3791

Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert has been named to the Division I-AAA Athletics Directors Association (D1-AAA ADA) Scholar-Athlete team for the second straight year.

Kispert also is the men’s scholar recipient of a $5,000 postgraduate scholarship from the D1-AAA ADA.

Kispert has a 3.79 GPA as a Master of Business Administration student. He was named the DI-AAA ADA’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year in 2020. That honor went to USC Upstate’s Nevin Zink, who carries a 4.0 GPA.

Kispert, who averaged 18.6 points and 5.0 rebounds, was a consensus first-team All-American. He was a finalist for the Wooden Award and was named the winner of the Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award.

The 6-foot-7 Kispert is projected as a first-round pick and possibly a lottery pick in the NBA Draft.

D1-AAA ADA members are Division I schools that don’t sponsor football.

