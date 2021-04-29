Things to do in Spokane: April 30-May 7

Bloomsday Worldwide 2021 – In this virtual race, participants complete their own 7.46-mile trek on any course, trail or path they choose at any location. The race can be completed any time between Friday and May 9. Report results online by May 9 to receive a finisher shirt. “Bloomsdog” registration available for participants completing the race with their dog(s).

Master Gardener Online Plant Sale and Garden Fair – Shop online at mgfsc.org for tomato and pepper plants and a variety of herbs started by Master Gardeners, as well as pollinator and native plants suited to the local growing area, plus ornamental grasses, blueberry plants and more. Pick up plants by appointment at Vicki’s Garden Center Greenhouse, 2100 S. Inland Empire Way. Available through May 8.

“Charlotte’s Web” at TAC at the Lake – This children’s classic is directed by Jennifer Tindall. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 3 and 7 p.m. Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Friday through Sunday and May 7-9. Get tickets at the door or online at tacatthelake.com/tickets. Seating is limited due to COVID-19 restrictions. TAC Theater, 2114 N. Pines, Spokane Valley. $15 adults; $13 students, seniors and military. (509) 432-1890.

Virtual Wine Class – A weekly wine class hosted by Rocket Market’s Kevin Murphy. Four to five bottles of wine are provided with each week’s class for tasting from home, available for pickup at 2 p.m. on the day of the class. Each week features a new theme to discuss, and wine, beer or cider makers or other experts are often in attendance as guest speakers. Visit rocketmarket.com to register and receive a Zoom link via email. Friday, 7 p.m. $60.

Nailed It! “Star Wars” Edition – Compete using cake layers, frosting and other decorations as a team or individually to replicate a “Star Wars”-themed cake. Open to teens and adults. Register at scld.evanced.info/signup/calendar. Saturday, 2-3 p.m. Presented by Spokane County Library District. Free.

Wine Class: May Has Downed at Last – Explore wines for the warm and temperate weather. Call to register. Sunday, 2-3:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $15. (208) 277-4116.

Christ Cakes: Youth Bible Study – Discuss scripture in the context of daily life. Conversation will be accompanied by snacks and sweets. Every Sunday, 6-7 p.m. Open to adults between the ages of 18-35. Masks required. For more information, call (509) 325-6810 and visit makingspokanebetter.org. Sunday, 6-7 p.m. 222 E. Indiana Ave. Free. (509) 325-6810.

Cooking Class: Soufflés With Chef Patricia – Prepare a classic and savory cheese soufflé that will be accompanied with a fresh salad, then it is a zesty and refreshing lemon soufflé for dessert. Bon appetit! Call to register. Tuesday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.

Safe Start Northwest Webinar: “Safe Sleep 101” – Learn how to keep infants safe during sleep. Review the American Academy of Pediatric Safe Infant Sleep recommendations and get answers to sleep safety questions. Visit safestartnw.org for details and registration. Tuesday, 6-7 p.m. Free. (206) 582-6191.

“Star Wars” Trivia: Rebel Missions and Empire Maneuvers – Questions will cover “The Mandalorian,” “The Clone Wars” and “Star Wars Resistance.” Open to all ages. Register at scld.evanced.info/signup/calendar. Tuesday, 7-8 p.m. Presented by Spokane County Library District. Free.

Spring Market at the Pavilion – Farmers market. Visit my.spokanecity.org/riverfrontspokane/calendar for an updated list of vendors. Wednesdays through May 12, 3-7 p.m. Riverfront Park Pavilion, 507 N. Howard St. Free. (509) 625-6600.

Commellini Estate at the Riverfront Park Spring Market – Offering fresh, homemade Italian meals and sauces. Wednesdays through May 12, 3-7 p.m. Riverfront Park, 507 N. Howard St. (509) 625-6601.

Mixology Class: Cinco De Mayo With Mixologist Renee – Learn the story behind the margarita and its rise to fame after Prohibition and the early stars of cocktail modifiers used in this iconic drink from Mexico. Featuring light appetizers, vintage barware and locally sourced products. Call to register. Wednesday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.

Riverfront Moves: The Core Four, Hype, Strike, Sculpt – Strengthen your entire body through specially curated movements with a high-intensity kick set to the best playlists. Participants are asked to bring their own yoga mat, towel and water. Registration is not required. Open to all skill and fitness levels. Thursday, 5:30-6:30 p.m. The Pavillion, 547 N. Howard St. Free. (509) 625-6600.

