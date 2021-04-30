Baseball

Pac-12: California at Washington, 2 p.m.; Oregon at Washington State, 2:05. NWC: Whitworth at Puget Sound (DH), noon.

High School: GSL: North Central at East Valley, Pullman at West Valley, Rogers at Shadle Park, Othello at Clarkston, all doubleheaders begin at noon.

Golf

College men: WCC Championship in Henderson, Nevada, 7 a.m.

Hockey

WHL: Seattle at Spokane, 5:10 p.m.

Lacrosse

College women: NWC: Whitworth at Pacific, 1 p.m.

Rowing

College women: Oregon State vs. Washington State at Wawawai Landing, 7 a.m.

College men: Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara, 9 a.m.

Soccer

College men: NWAC: North Idaho vs. CC Spokane at Spokane Falls CC, 5:15 p.m.

Softball

College: NWC: Whitworth at Willamette (DH), noon.

Tennis

College men: Big Sky Tournament in Phoenix: Idaho vs. Idaho State, 8 a.m. NWC: Whitworth at Willamette, 2 p.m.

College women: Big Sky Tournament in Phoenix: Eastern Washington vs. Weber State, 8 a.m. NWC: Willamette at Whitworth, 4 p.m.

Track and field

College: Gonzaga, Eastern Washington at Oregon State High Performance in Corvallis, 11 a.m.

High school: GSL: University at Cheney, Gonzaga Prep at Central Valley, both 10:30 a.m.

Off-track betting

Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 7:30 a.m. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Horse racing, 7:30 a.m.