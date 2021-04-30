Menu
UPDATED: Fri., April 30, 2021
Baseball
Pac-12: California at Washington, 2 p.m.; Oregon at Washington State, 2:05. NWC: Whitworth at Puget Sound (DH), noon.
High School: GSL: North Central at East Valley, Pullman at West Valley, Rogers at Shadle Park, Othello at Clarkston, all doubleheaders begin at noon.
Golf
College men: WCC Championship in Henderson, Nevada, 7 a.m.
Hockey
WHL: Seattle at Spokane, 5:10 p.m.
Lacrosse
College women: NWC: Whitworth at Pacific, 1 p.m.
Rowing
College women: Oregon State vs. Washington State at Wawawai Landing, 7 a.m.
College men: Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara, 9 a.m.
Soccer
College men: NWAC: North Idaho vs. CC Spokane at Spokane Falls CC, 5:15 p.m.
Softball
College: NWC: Whitworth at Willamette (DH), noon.
Tennis
College men: Big Sky Tournament in Phoenix: Idaho vs. Idaho State, 8 a.m. NWC: Whitworth at Willamette, 2 p.m.
College women: Big Sky Tournament in Phoenix: Eastern Washington vs. Weber State, 8 a.m. NWC: Willamette at Whitworth, 4 p.m.
Track and field
College: Gonzaga, Eastern Washington at Oregon State High Performance in Corvallis, 11 a.m.
High school: GSL: University at Cheney, Gonzaga Prep at Central Valley, both 10:30 a.m.
Off-track betting
Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 7:30 a.m. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Horse racing, 7:30 a.m.
