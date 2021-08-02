Washington records
UPDATED: Mon., Aug. 2, 2021
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Kenneth C. Smith and Abbigail R. Garringer, both of Spokane.
Robert E. Johnson and Jennifer L. Massey, both of Spokane.
Tyler W. Harrington and Timothy M. Bale, both of Spokane.
Jeremy J. Eddy and Kristina L. Andrews, both of Coeur d’Alene.
Brett M. Crusselle, of Pasco, Wash., and Rachel D. Heinen, of Spokane.
Roland Kaious and Roselinda Melang, both of Spokane.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Alyssa Madonna v. Lina Brunetto, et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.
Bradford Nelson v. MultiCare Health System, complaint for declaratory relief.
Richard Pulley v. Surmohin Hotel, LLC, complaint.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Wylie, Lisa J. and Andrew E.
Livingston, Kevin L. and Mary C.
Poggemeyer, Kayla and Christopher
Garza, Rebekah A. and Flamion, Jonathan P.
Aguilar, Christina D. and Jose M.
Fink, Carmen M. and Michael D.
Stockmoe, Alexandra L. and Kyle R.
Turner, Candace M. and Michael T.
Kilpatrick, Daphne S. and Calvan R.
Trammell, Cherokee S. and Pryor, Charles E., III
Goelz, Kathleen E. and Bruno R.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Tony Hazel
James L. Driver, 38; $799 restitution, 32 days in jail with credit given for 32 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.
Freddie L. Franklin, 40; $1,458.08 restitution with additional restitution to be determined, 63 months in prison with credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to felony driving while under the influence and reckless endangerment.
Modesto Sanchez, 50; 33 months in prison, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.
Aaron K. Rogers, 42; restitution to be determined, 40 days in jail with credit given for 40 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.
Federal court
Bankruptcy petitions
Jhalman S. Gill, Spokane, debts of $13,328.
Meagan A. Walker, Spokane, debts of $71,034.
Bart J. Adams, Spokane, debts of $110,000.
Cory M. and Anna E. Hunt, Spokane, debts of $78,186.
Israel R. Herrejon and Audrea N. Reynolds, Ephrata, debts of $192,918.
Dennis R. Nicholson, Colville, debts of $16,102.
Angela M. Beem, Spokane, debts of $287,940.
Richard K. Thompson, Spokane, debts of $69,462.
Wage-earner petitions
Toni D. Moize, Spokane, debts of $100,640.
Brittany N. Hill, Spokane, debts of $28,539.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender
Kelsey A. Ball, 26; $1,245.50 fine, 184 days in jail with credit given for one day served, converted to 180 days electronic home monitoring, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated.
Judge Patti M. Walker
Matthew Korzonthowski, 41; $990.50 fine, 135 days in jail with credit given for 113 days served, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.