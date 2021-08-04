Henson Birth Announcement
UPDATED: Fri., Aug. 6, 2021
Deaconess Hospital
Daniel Miles Mateo Henson – To Savannah J. Henson and Kyle M. Henson. He weighed 5 pounds, 7 ounces, and was 19 inches long. (July 27).
