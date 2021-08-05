The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Local business

Business beat

UPDATED: Fri., Aug. 6, 2021

By Rachel Baker rachelb@spokesman.com(509) 459-5131

Architecture

Architects West has hired Devan Becker as an intern architect. He received an associate degree in architecture in 2019 followed by a Bachelor of Architecture from Washington State University in 2021. Becker is proficient in AutoCAD, Revit, and Sketchup. In addition to working toward his architectural license, he is working on the Boardman City Hall, Clinton Residence and the Wagstaff Residence.

Engineering

Sharese Graham, has joined SCJ Alliance as a senior National Environmental Policy Act specialist. Graham brings her environmental-documentation, permitting and project-management expertise, and a background in urban planning and biology to the firm. She has a bachelor’s degree in marine biology from the University of California and has more than 20 years of experience in environmental strategy, impact analyses, permitting and documentation for a wide variety of State Environmental Policy Act and NEPA projects. Graham has worked on projects from a variety of sectors including transportation, infrastructure, recreation, school, industrial and residential development, and shoreline-planning efforts.

Media

Corner Booth Media has hired Cara Carlton Coon as a business strategist. Carlton Coon previously oversaw marketing, communications and public affairs activities at Greater Spokane Inc. She has experience in communications, reputation management, public relations, marketing, crisis communications, government affairs and policy work, and has also worked in the higher education and tech sectors.

