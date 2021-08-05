Music calendar: Aug. 6-13

Festival at Sandpoint – Through Sunday. Featuring St. Paul & the Broken Bones, Jake Owen, Sheakey Graves, Gladys Knight, Young the Giant, Village People (replacing REO Speedwagon), Keb’ Mo’ & Band and more. Visit festivalatsandpoint.com for details. Memorial Field, 801 Ontario St., Sandpoint. $9.95-$74.95. (208) 265-4554.

Seth and Sara – Americana duo. Friday, 5 p.m. Big Barn Brewing, 16004 N. Applewood Lane, Mead. (509) 238-2489.

Mark Holt – Country/jazz/blues. Friday, 5 p.m. Dry Fly Distilling, 1021 W. Riverside Ave.

Alive 85 – Elvis impersonator with 1980s rock flair. Friday, 6 p.m. Stormin’ Norman’s Shipfaced Saloon, 12303 E. Trent Ave., Spokane Valley. (509) 862-4852.

Daniel Hall – Folk-rock singer-songwriter. Friday, 7 p.m. Fischin’ Hole Saloon, 114 E. Lake St., Medical Lake. (509) 299-6114.

Birds of Play – Americana/roots. Friday, 7 p.m. Matchwood Brewing Co., 513 Oak St., Sandpoint. (208) 718-2739.

Rodney Carrington – Country artist and comedian. Rescheduled from Aug. 7, 2020. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Northern Quest Resort & Casino, 100 N. Hayford Road, Airway Heights. $49-$79. (509) 481-2800.

Haley Young and the Bossame – Funk/soul/rock. Friday, 8 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

The Smokes – Alternative rock/shoegaze. With Cathedral Pearls and BaLonely. Friday, 8 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. (206) 499-9173.

Dragonfly – Dance/rock. Friday, 9 p.m. Curley’s Hauser Junction, 26443 W. Highway 53, Hauser. (208) 773-5816.

Empire Alt-Fest – Outdoor music festival presented by Devin Butler and Those Damn Kids. Featuring rock, punk, alternative, hip hop and metal. Visit facebook.com/cruisersbikerbarandgrill for a full list of performers and detailed schedule. Saturday. Cruisers, 6105 W. Seltice Way, Post Falls. $20. (208) 773-4706.

Sam Leyde – Singer-songwriter. Saturday, 3:30-6:30 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Cellars, 3890 N. Schreiber Way, Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 664-2336.

Ponderay Paradox – Folk/rock/blues duo. Saturday, 6 p.m. Idaho Pour Authority, 203 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 290-2280.

Range Benders – Blues/Americana. Saturday, 7 p.m. Hunga Dunga Brewing, 333 N. Jackson St., Moscow.

Swatkins & the Positive Agenda – Pop/soul. With Blake Braley. Saturday, 7 p.m. 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $10-$12. (206) 499-9173.

Carter Hudson – Singer-songwriter. Saturday, 8 p.m. 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Ward Davis – Country. Saturday, 8 p.m. John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow, Idaho. (208) 883-7662.

Jason Perry Band – Funk/rock/soul. Saturday, 9 p.m. 219 Lounge, 219 N. First Ave., Sandpoint. (208) 263-5673.

Ghostdivorce – Indie rock. With the Colourflies and Sparrow. Saturday, 9:30 p.m. Baby Bar, 827 W. First Ave. (509) 847-1234.

Shedroof Divide – Folk-rock/blues. Sunday, 2 p.m. Big Barn Brewing, 16004 N. Applewood Lane, Mead. (509) 238-2489.

Hoodoo Udu – Blues/rock. Sunday, 3 p.m. Curley’s Hauser Junction, 26443 W. Highway 53, Post Falls. (208) 773-5816.

Too Slim and the Tail Draggers – Blues-rock. Sunday, 4 p.m. Stormin’ Norman’s Shipfaced Saloon, 12303 E. Trent Ave., Spokane Valley. $25. (509) 862-4852.

Echo Elysium – Soul/R&B. Sunday, 5 p.m. Iron Horse Bar and Grill (Spokane Valley), 11105 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley.

Justin James Band – Country/rock. Sunday, 5:30 p.m. Arbor Crest Tasting Room, 4705 N. Fruit Hill Road, Spokane Valley. $15. (509) 747-3903.

Surfer Blood – Indie rock. With Worn-Tin. Sunday, 8 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $15. (206) 499-9173.

Music on Mondays Concert Series: Crooked Kilt – Featuring traditional and eclectic Celtic music by Crooked Kilt. Attendees are advised to bring their own chairs and snacks. Monday, 6-7:30 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

The Rugged Man – Hip-hop. The “All My Heroes Are Dead” Tour. With Open Minded, Psychedelic Sidekick and Statik. Monday, 6 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $20-$50. (206) 499-9173.

Monday Night Blues Jam – Host Truck Mills invites local and visiting musicians to join him on the Eichardt’s stage. Monday, 7 p.m. Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.

Birds of Play – Americana/roots. Tuesday, 7 p.m. Artisans at Dahmen Barn, Highway 195 North, 419 Parkway, Uniontown. $15. (509) 229-3414.

Guilty Pleasure – Golden oldies cover band. Tuesday, 8 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Theresa Edwards & the Bobs – Soft rock/dance. Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. Iron Horse Bar and Grill (Spokane Valley), 11105 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley.

Patrice Webb – Singer-songwriter. Wednesday, 6 p.m. Idaho Pour Authority, 203 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 290-2280.

Paul Ward – Singer-songwriter. With Colby Acuff. Wednesday, 7 p.m. Black Diamond, 9614 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley. $5. (509) 891-8357.

Runaway Lemonade – Rock variety. Wednesday, 8 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Ron Greene – Soul/blues singer-songwriter. Thursday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Arbor Crest Tasting Room, 4705 N. Fruit Hill Road, Spokane Valley. $15. (509) 747-3903.

Shawn Stratte – Solo piano. Thursday, 6:30 p.m. Bridge Press Cellars, 39 W. Pacific Ave. (509) 838-7815.

Colt Ford (sold out) – Country. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Nashville North, 6361 W. Seltice Way, State Line. (208) 457-9128.

Desperate8s – Blues-rock. Thursday, 8 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Country Music Night With Last Chance Band – Country. Thursday, 9 p.m. Moose Lounge, 401 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 664-7901.

Stagecoach West – Country/classic rock/pop. Aug. 13, 7-10 p.m. Spokane Valley Eagles, 16801 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley. $8. (509) 922-3433.

The Powers – Indie-folk/country. Aug. 13, 7 p.m. Matchwood Brewing Co., 513 Oak St., Sandpoint. (208) 718-2739.

Balto – Indie rock. With the Holy Broke. Aug. 13, 7 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. Free. (206) 499-9173.

Brantley Gilbert – Country. Rescheduled from Aug. 13, 2020. Aug. 13, 7:30 p.m. Northern Quest Resort & Casino, 100 N. Hayford Road, Airway Heights. $59-$109. (509) 481-2800.

Snatched Tour featuring Dirtysnatcha and Autokorekt – EDM. With AyZiM, BNGRZ! and Luci Onze. Aug. 13, 7:30 p.m. The Big Dipper, 171 S. Washington St. $25. (509) 863-8098.

Haze – Rock. Aug. 13, 9 p.m. Moose Lounge, 401 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 664-7901.