Modest Mouse returns to sold-out Knitting Factory

From staff reports

Washington’s own alt-rockers, Modest Mouse, are returning to the Knitting Factory ahead of their new album release.

Modest Mouse was formed in Issaquah in the early ‘90s and found critical acclaim by the early 2000s. Their somewhat difficult-to-define sound consisting of indie, alternative, punk and synthpop caught the ear of those far beyond Western Washington.

Albums like 2004’s “Good News for People Who Love Bad News” went multiplatinum while 2007’s “We Were Dead Before the Ship Even Sank” went to the very top of the Billboard charts.

The band has become known for songs such as “Float On,” “Dashboard,” “Ocean Breathes Salty,” “Lampshades on Fire” and more.

Modest Mouse last performed in Spokane in 2021, after the release of their seventh studio album, “The Golden Casket.” They will return on Tuesday, just short of a month until the release of their next record, “An Eraser and A Maze.”

Experimental-electronic artist Mattress will join Modest Mouse for a sold-out show at the Knitting Factory next week.