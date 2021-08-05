Williams 50th Anniversary Announcement
David and Patricia Dickson
Spokane
David and Patricia Dickson will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a private dinner on Aug. 27.
The couple were married Aug. 27, 1971, in Spokane.
Their daughter is Fianna Dickson Rogge of Spokane.
