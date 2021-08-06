Free stuff alert: Off-Broadway Family Outreach holds giveaway after truckloads of donations pour in from Colfax, Pullman residents

Sophia McFarland The Spokesman Review

Off-Broadway Family Outreach hopes to give over 250 boxes of bicycles, clothing, furniture, pans and other essentials in their “Free Garage Giveaway” that concludes on Saturday.

Janice Foland, the director of operations at the family-services organization, said that in her 21 years at the non-profit, she has “never seen anything like the reactions of families receiving items.” She detailed expressions of pure joy on children’s faces as they learned they could take home a box of toys.

Off-Broadway received its abundance of supplies for the giveaway from Homestead Ministries. A founder of Homestead Ministries, Tom Reidner, advertised the event to organizations in Pullman and Colfax and was greeted with truckloads of essential items.

The non-profit is thrilled to be fully open to the public after a long COVID related-hiatus. Their famous Monday night dinners are open to those in need, and refrigerators are stocked full of food. Foland said the dinners are “made possible through our connections with local food banks.”

Foland is passionate about giving back because she believes one good deed can cause a ripple effect of kindness. She said Off-Broadway trusts that their compassion will inspire others to pay it forward.

The giveaway will be open Saturday from 9-5 at 2225 W Mallon Ave.

Anyone is welcome to visit, receive a blessing and take home items, including from size-labeled clothing boxes from places like Nordstrom.

You can contribute to the organization at www.offbroadwaylighthouse.com.

Donations are also accepted at PO Box 9813 Spokane, Washington 99209.