Fires prompt the Colville National Forest to close trails, campgrounds, roads in Tonasket, Three Rivers ranger districts

The Colville National Forest closed a number of campgrounds, trails and roads in the Tonasket and Three Rivers districts, Monday.

“The vast majority of the forest is still open(with fire precaution restrictions),” said Charles Lassiter, a spokesman for the forest in an email. “The largest closures are around Bonaparte Lake(Spur and Walker Creek fires), Conconully(Cub Creek 2 and Muckamuck fires), and Boulder Creek Road (Bulldog Mountain fire). Those closure are on the Tonasket and Three Rivers Ranger Districts respectively.”

The closures are in response to the Spur Mountain Fire and the Bulldog Mountain fires, which were burning 2,000 and 1,800 acres respectively as of Monday.

Below is information on the closures provided by the Colville National Forest:

Tonasket Ranger district closures:

Campgrounds:

Lost Lake Campground

Bonaparte Lake Campground

Beth lake Campground

Trails:

Trail 300 Highlands Ski Trail

Trail 303 Cabin Trail

Trail 304 Antoine

Trail 306 Bonaparte Mountain

Trail 306 South Site

Trail 307 Fourth of July Ridge

Trail 308 Southside

Trail 309 Strawberry Mountain

Trail 311 Big tree

Trail 316 Beth lake

Trail 322 Virginia Lilly

Trail 383 Pipsissewa

Roads:

3200012 - Bonaparte CG

3200013 – Bonaparte CG

3200015 – Summer Home

3200020 – Boy Scout

3200030 – Rocky Reach

3200050 – Lost Lake

3200060

3200070 – Strawberry Flat

3200073

3200075 – Lost Lake CG

3200076 – Camp Ortoha

3200085 – Beaver Hump

3200200 – Beaver Lake CG

3200250 – Beth Lake CG

3220100 – Cayuse Horse Pasture

3220150 – Cayuse Horse Pasture

3230000 – Mill Creek

3230015

3230017

3230050 – S FK Siwash

3230090 – Fourth of July Ridge

3230260 – Highlands Trailhead

3230265

3235000 - Phoebe

3235032

3235035 – Quarry

3240000 – Cumberland

3240010 – Gravel Pit

3240020 – Meadow Creek

3240025 - Hayseed

3240130

3240177

3240180

3240185

3300000 – Box Canyon

3300015

3300040 – N. End

3300060 – W. Strawberry

3300064

3300100 – Spur MT

3300110

3300130

3300133

3300250

3300259

3300300

3300350

3400000 – Lake

3400020 – Pit Road

3200250A – Beth Lake CG

3200250-B -Beth Lake CG

3200250-C – Beth Lake

3200250D – Beth Lake

PUD3200051

3230075

3240040 – Walker Cr

3300120

Three Rivers Ranger District closures:

Closed Campgrounds

Davis Lake Campground

Closed Roads

NFS Road 2030000 – Albion Hill (Closed from the junction with 9565000 – Deadman to 6110000 – South Boulder)

NFS Road 2030600 – U.S. Mtn Jeep

NFS Road 2030800

NFS Road 2030900

NFS Road 2030920

NFS Road 2030921

NFS Road 2030921A

NFS Road 6100090 – Lower Cabin

NFS Road 6100400

NFS Road 6100420 – Upper Butte Creek

NFS Road 6100421

NFS Road 6110000 – South Boulder

NFS Road 6110175

NFS Road 6110178

NFS Road 6110180

NFS Road 6110400 - Laddie Creek Pit

NFS Road 6110430 - Indian Creek

NFS Road 6110500

NFS Road 6110570

NFS Road 6113000 - Bulldog Cabin

NFS Road 6113325 - Echo Creek

NFS Road 6113350

NFS Road 9500702

NFS Road 9500705

NFS Road 9500710

NFS Road 9500720

NFS Road 9500730

NFS Road 9500747

NFS Road 9500755

NFS Road 9500762

NFS Road 9500860

NFS Road 9500864

NFS Road 9500870

NFS Road 9500873

NFS Road 9565000 - Deadman

NFS Road 9565075

NFS Road 9565077

NFS Road 9565080 - Davis Lake Campground

NFS Road 9565160 - East Jacknife

NFS Road 9565162

NFS Road 9565170

NFS Road 9565180

NFS Road 9565225

NFS Road 9565260

NFS Road 9565320 - North Deadman

NFS Road 9565330

NFS Road 9565450

NFS Road 9565331

NFS Road 9565360 - South Deadman Face

NFS Road 9565361

NFS Road 9565363 - Hoodoo A

NFS Road 9565366 - Hoodoo Mtn

NFS Road 9565520 - High Bridge Creek

NFS Road 9565525

NFS Road 9565535

NFS Road 9565538

NFS Road 9565570

NFS Road 9565640

NFS Road 9565800 - Alligator Ridge

NFS Road 9565810

NFS Road 9565820

NFS Road 9565822 - Rock Pit

NFS Road 9565824

NFS Road 9565830

NFS Road 9565840

NFS Road 9565850

NFS Road 9565860

Closed Trails