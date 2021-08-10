Moscow considers new district

By Garrett Cabeza Moscow-Pullman Daily News Moscow-Pullman Daily News

MOSCOW, Idaho – The Moscow City Council will consider creating a downtown entertainment district that would allow attendees at events, such as Artwalk, to walk freely drinking beer and wine on streets and sidewalks in the proposed district boundaries.

Currently, those who wish to drink a brew at downtown events or other events, like Rendezvous in the Park at East City Park, can do so inside sidewalk cafes or beer gardens.

To allow alcohol consumption outside those designated drinking areas, the council would need to create an exemption to the city code’s “open container” ordinance, which prohibits the possession of alcoholic beverages in public places or places where the public has permitted access, including public streets and public rights-of-way.

The Moscow City Council Administrative Committee on Monday showed unanimous support for the proposed entertainment district.

“I’m excited to think about all the various types of things that could happen and how it would really embellish some of our existing events, like Artwalk,” councilor Brandy Sullivan said.

City supervisor Gary Riedner said the proposed creation of the district was at Mayor Bill Lambert’s request.

Lambert said the district would showcase the University of Idaho and downtown businesses.

“This is something I’ve been excited about,” he said.

The proposed district boundaries include D Street to the north, Washington Street to the east, Lewis Street to the south and Jackson Street to the west. It would also extend west down West Sixth Street to Deakin Avenue, near Patty’s Mexican Kitchen and Catering.

If the council adopts the district and creates the exemption to the open container ordinance, event applicants would still need to gain approval from the city council to sell and allow for the consumption of alcohol on streets and sidewalks in the district. Currently, beer garden requests must be approved by the council.

Riedner said the council would need to consider several logistics before approving an applicant’s request, such as the scale and frequency of the event, impacts on downtown businesses and the quantity of vendors and security at the event.

“Main Street right-of-way is the transportation corridor first and foremost,” Riedner said.

While the proposed district would encompass downtown and part of West Sixth Street, the open container exemption would only apply in the area of the district the applicant requested for the event. For example, if the event is on Main Street from Third to Sixth streets, a person would be prohibited from walking down a West Sixth Street sidewalk with an open container of alcohol even though the street is inside the district boundaries.

Moscow business owner George Skandalos, who said he is in support of the district proposal, said he and others are looking at starting an Oktoberfest celebration each fall in downtown Moscow. He said the tentative plan for this year’s celebration is Oct. 2 on Main Street from Third to Fifth streets. The “street fair atmosphere” would include food, alcohol and other vendors.

Skandalos said he would use the entertainment district open container allowance if the council approves it.

Riedner said several logistics need to be resolved, but he hopes to have the item on the next city council meeting agenda. The next city council meeting is at 7 p.m. Monday at City Hall.