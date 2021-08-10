Kispert hits two 3s in summer league debut

From wire reports

Corey Kispert saw plenty of time on the floor in his first game action as an NBA player Tuesday night.

Kispert scored eight points and played a team-high 26 minutes in Washington’s 89-75 loss to Sacramento in an NBA Summer League game at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas. A 6-foot-7 rookie drafted 15th overall out of Gonzaga, Kispert made 3 of 9 shots from the field, including 2 of 5 3-pointers.

His second 3-pointer pulled Washington within 50-45 with 7:46 left in the third quarter.

Kispert also chipped in two rebounds and an assist.

Kings forward Johnathan Williams, another GU product, went scoreless on 0-for-2 shooting from the floor in 4 minutes but grabbed three rebounds, one on the offensive end. He missed his lone 3-point attempt.

Former GU guard Zach Norvell did not play in San Antonio’s 92-89 loss to Chicago.

Portland’s CJ Elleby, a former standout at Washington State, played against the Los Angeles Clippers in the league’s final game of the night.

The result was unavailable before press time.