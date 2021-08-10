Cache Reset
Kispert hits two 3s in summer league debut

UPDATED: Tue., Aug. 10, 2021

From wire reports

Corey Kispert saw plenty of time on the floor in his first game action as an NBA player Tuesday night.

Kispert scored eight points and played a team-high 26 minutes in Washington’s 89-75 loss to Sacramento in an NBA Summer League game at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas. A 6-foot-7 rookie drafted 15th overall out of Gonzaga, Kispert made 3 of 9 shots from the field, including 2 of 5 3-pointers.

His second 3-pointer pulled Washington within 50-45 with 7:46 left in the third quarter.

Kispert also chipped in two rebounds and an assist.

Kings forward Johnathan Williams, another GU product, went scoreless on 0-for-2 shooting from the floor in 4 minutes but grabbed three rebounds, one on the offensive end. He missed his lone 3-point attempt.

Former GU guard Zach Norvell did not play in San Antonio’s 92-89 loss to Chicago.

Portland’s CJ Elleby, a former standout at Washington State, played against the Los Angeles Clippers in the league’s final game of the night.

The result was unavailable before press time.

