Video: Washington State left tackle Liam Ryan post practice Aug. 11
UPDATED: Wed., Aug. 11, 2021
Washington State left tackle Liam Ryan meets with reporters after the fifth practice of preseason camp in Pullman.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Cougs newsletter
Get the latest Cougs headlines delivered to your inbox as they happen.